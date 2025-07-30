Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2025 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?
August is around the corner, NFL training camps are in session, and the fantasy landscape for the 2025 season is taking shape. Soon we’ll get our first taste of on-field action with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game airing live on NBC and Peacock, where the Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the Detroit Lions on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
During the broadcast, Matthew Berry will reveal his 2025 Fantasy Football “Ride or Die.” This is the one player every year that he believes in the most and is most likely to leave every draft with. Chances are, this player will be crucial to leading your fantasy squad to the promised land.
While last year’s pick of Kyler Murray did not lead to the fantasy goldmine Berry had hoped, he has hit some massive home runs in the past, including Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2024 and Jalen Hurts in 2023.
Before St. Brown and Hurts, it was Austin Ekeler in 2021, who racked up 1,558 total yards while rushing for 12 TDs and securing an additional eight through the air.
Here’s a look at Berry’s notable “Ride or Dies” from years past:
2023 | Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
Receiving yards: 1,515
Receptions: 119
TDs: 10
PPR Rank: WR3
2022 | Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
Passing yards: 3,701
Passing TDs: 22
Rushing yards: 760
Rushing TDs: 13
Fantasy rank: QB3
2021 | Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
Rushing yards: 911
Rushing TDs: 12
Receiving yards: 647
Receiving TDs: 8
PPR rank: RB2
2019 | Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
Rushing yards: 1,150
Rushing TDs: 7
PPR rank: RB21
2017 | Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
Rushing yards: 1,327
Rushing TDs: 8
Receiving yards: 455
Receiving TDs: 3
PPR Rank: RB4
So, who are potential candidates to add their name to the coveted fantasy football moniker this year Rotoworld experts have made their own pitches to Berry regarding who they think he should go with as the 2025 “Ride or Die.”
Check out the video below to hear their pitches:
Will he ultimately take advice from one of them? Tune in Thursday to find out!