Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2025 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?

August is around the corner, NFL training camps are in session, and the fantasy landscape for the 2025 season is taking shape. Soon we’ll get our first taste of on-field action with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game airing live on NBC and Peacock, where the Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the Detroit Lions on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

During the broadcast, Matthew Berry will reveal his 2025 Fantasy Football “Ride or Die.” This is the one player every year that he believes in the most and is most likely to leave every draft with. Chances are, this player will be crucial to leading your fantasy squad to the promised land.

While last year’s pick of Kyler Murray did not lead to the fantasy goldmine Berry had hoped, he has hit some massive home runs in the past, including Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2024 and Jalen Hurts in 2023.

Before St. Brown and Hurts, it was Austin Ekeler in 2021, who racked up 1,558 total yards while rushing for 12 TDs and securing an additional eight through the air.

Bears' Williams can 'easily' make big jump in 2025 With proven mobility on the ground and an improved offensive line in place, Caleb Williams is firmly on the radar as a contender for Matthew Berry's 2025 'Ride or Die' pick.

Here’s a look at Berry’s notable “Ride or Dies” from years past:

2023 | Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

Receiving yards: 1,515

Receptions: 119

TDs: 10

PPR Rank: WR3

2022 | Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

Passing yards: 3,701

Passing TDs: 22

Rushing yards: 760

Rushing TDs: 13

Fantasy rank: QB3

2021 | Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

Rushing yards: 911

Rushing TDs: 12

Receiving yards: 647

Receiving TDs: 8

PPR rank: RB2

2019 | Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

Rushing yards: 1,150

Rushing TDs: 7

PPR rank: RB21

2017 | Kareem Hunt, RB, KC

Rushing yards: 1,327

Rushing TDs: 8

Receiving yards: 455

Receiving TDs: 3

PPR Rank: RB4

So, who are potential candidates to add their name to the coveted fantasy football moniker this year Rotoworld experts have made their own pitches to Berry regarding who they think he should go with as the 2025 “Ride or Die.”

Check out the video below to hear their pitches:

Irving, Nacua, Hunter among 'Ride or Die' pitches Matthew Berry sifts through pitches from Rotoworld football writers for his 2025 'Ride or Die' pick, making cases for and against Bucky Irving, Puka Nacua, Travis Hunter, and several others.

Will he ultimately take advice from one of them? Tune in Thursday to find out!