Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

Here’s a look at where and when the five LPGA majors, the Solheim Cup and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in 2026 (note: the LPGA has not released its 2026 schedule):

﻿DATE EVENT LOCATION DEFENDING CHAMP April 23-26 Chevron Championship Club at Carlton Woods

The Woodlands, Texas Mao Saigo June 4-7 U.S. Women’s Open Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, California Maja Stark June 25-28 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Hazeltine National Golf Club

Chaska, Minnesota Minjee Lee July 9-12 The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France Grace Kim July 30-Aug. 2 AIG Women’s Open Royal Lytham & St Annes

Lancashire, England TBD Sept. 11-13 Solheim Cup Bernardus Golf

North Brabant, Netherlands United States TBD CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Florida TBD