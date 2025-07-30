 Skip navigation
Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

  
Published July 30, 2025 11:52 AM

Here’s a look at where and when the five LPGA majors, the Solheim Cup and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in 2026 (note: the LPGA has not released its 2026 schedule):

﻿DATE EVENT LOCATION DEFENDING CHAMP
April 23-26 Chevron Championship Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas 		Mao Saigo
June 4-7 U.S. Women’s Open Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, California 		Maja Stark
June 25-28 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minnesota 		Minjee Lee
July 9-12 The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France 		Grace Kim
July 30-Aug. 2 AIG Women’s Open Royal Lytham & St Annes
Lancashire, England 		TBD
Sept. 11-13 Solheim Cup Bernardus Golf
North Brabant, Netherlands 		United States
TBD CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Florida 		TBD