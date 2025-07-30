Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
Published July 30, 2025 11:52 AM
Here’s a look at where and when the five LPGA majors, the Solheim Cup and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in 2026 (note: the LPGA has not released its 2026 schedule):
|DATE
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|DEFENDING CHAMP
|April 23-26
|Chevron Championship
|
Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas
|Mao Saigo
|June 4-7
|U.S. Women’s Open
|
Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, California
|Maja Stark
|June 25-28
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|
Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minnesota
|Minjee Lee
|July 9-12
|The Amundi Evian Championship
|
Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
|Grace Kim
|July 30-Aug. 2
|AIG Women’s Open
|
Royal Lytham & St Annes
Lancashire, England
|TBD
|Sept. 11-13
|Solheim Cup
|
Bernardus Golf
North Brabant, Netherlands
|United States
|TBD
|CME Group Tour Championship
|
Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Florida
|TBD