The Open power rankings: All 158 players at Royal Troon ranked

The betting markets have tabbed Scottie Scheffler as the favorite to lift his first claret jug this Sunday at Royal Troon. It’s a familiar position for Scheffler, a six-time winner this year who has entered every major championship as the favorite.

But should he really be the favorite entering this Open Championship?

Those who say yes will point to the numbers, including the fact that Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach and greens in regulation while ranking second in total driving and proximity to the hole – all solid indicators for success at this week’s stop on the Open rota.

But those who side with the nos will argue that it’s not always simply what the numbers say. We haven’t seen Scheffler since the Travelers Championship (he won that one, too, by the way) and that last time we saw him at a major he was tying for 41st at Pinehurst No. 2 – and he was somewhat outspoken about not liking the luck element of the Donald Ross gem; that doesn’t go away at Troon, where pot bunkers, gorse and other fun stuff lurk, and where we could see some weather (30-35 mph gusts are already forecasted for Thursday’s opening round).

And speaking of the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy is coming off yet another heartbreaker, though he bounced back quickly with a T-4 at the Genesis Scottish Open, and McIlroy’s driving ability is always going to be an advantage at a course like Troon, where guys such as Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg all set up well and have at least some decent momentum.

A couple bits of history that do go in Scheffler’s favor: Royal Troon’s list of champions (six of the past seven winners here have been American) and low-scoring propensity (each of its last four championships have produced a winning score of double-digits under par, including Henrik Stenson’s 20-under performance in 2016; Scheffler leads the Tour in birdie average by over a half-birdie per round).

So, with all that said, is Scheffler my favorite this week?

Let’s find out – but only after I rank every players in the 158-man field, plus provide analysis on the top 50 of this ranking:

Nos. 141-158

158. Todd Hamilton

157. John Daly

156. Jack McDonald

155. Elvis Smylie

154. Denwit Boriboonsub

153. Darren Clarke

152. Jasper Stubbs (a)

151. Charlie Lindh

150. Aguri Iwasaki

149. Altin van der Merwe (a)

148. Justin Leonard

147. Sam Hutsby

146. Jaime Montojo (a)

145. Jeung-Hun Wang

144. Luis Masaveu (a)

143. Liam Nolan (a)

142. Darren Fichardt

141. Alex Cejka

CADIZ, SPAIN - JULY 14: Phil Mickelson of Hyflyers team looks on during the final round of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Golf Club Royal of Valderrama on July 14, 2024 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images

Nos. 131-140

140. Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)

139. Michael Hendry

138. Masahiro Kawamura

137. Kazuma Kobori

136. Ryosuke Kinoshita

135. Gun-Taek Koh

134. Phil Mickelson

133. Sam Horsfield

132. Padraig Harrington

131. Andy Ogletree

DONEGAL, IRELAND - JUNE 20: Tommy Morrison of the United States hits an approach shot during day four of The Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin Golf Club on June 20, 2024 in Donegal, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images

Nos. 121-130

130. Tommy Morrison (a)

129. Mason Andersen

128. Marcel Siem

127. Minkyu Kim

126. Vincent Norrman

125. Daniel Hillier

124. Dominic Clemons (a)

123. Ernie Els

122. Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

121. Jorge Campillo

SOTOGRANDE, SPAIN - JULY 13: Henrik Stenson of Sweden and The Majesticks Team prepares to play his third shot on the 11th hole during day two of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 13, 2024 in Sotogrande, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 111-120

120. Alexander Bjork

119. Daniel Brown

118. Santiago de la Fuente (a)

117. Ryan Van Velzen

116. Henrik Stenson

115. Tiger Woods

114. Younghan Song

113. Nacho Elvira

112. Gary Woodland

111. Stewart Cink

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Sean Crocker of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 14, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images

Nos. 101-110

110. Dan Bradbury

109. Matthew Southgate

108. Angel Hidalgo

107. John Catlin

106. Sean Crocker

105. Yannik Paul

104. Thorbjorn Olesen

103. Jesper Svensson

102. Matt Wallace

101. Yuto Katsuragawa

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 14, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Kerr/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images

Nos. 91-100

100. Rikuya Hoshino

99. Joost Luiten

98. Nick Taylor

97. Joe Dean

96. Shubhankar Sharma

95. Francesco Molinari

94. Calum Scott (a)

93. Zach Johnson

92. Romain Langasque

91. Rickie Fowler

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Sami Valimaki of Finland points during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 14, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images

Nos. 81-90

90. Alex Noren

89. Mackenzie Hughes

88. Richard Mansell

87. Brendon Todd

86. Thriston Lawrence

85. Ben Griffin

84. C.T. Pan

83. Adam Schenk

82. Eric Cole

81. Sami Valimaki

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Gordon Sargent of the Vanderbilt Commodores hits during the Division I Men’s Golf Championship held at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 26, 2024 in Carlsbad, California. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Nos. 71-80

80. Chris Kirk

79. Abraham Ancer

78. Justin Rose

77. Guido Migliozzi

76. Denny McCarthy

75. Dustin Johnson

74. Ryo Hisatsune

73. Ryan Fox

72. Gordon Sargent (a)

71. David Puig

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Keita Nakajima of Japan looks across the 10th hole ahead of his second shot during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 61-70

70. Louis Oosthuizen

69. Matteo Manassero

68. Keita Nakajima

67. Nicolai Hojgaard

66. Sebastian Soderberg

65. Emiliano Grillo

64. Taylor Moore

63. Matthew Jordan

62. Ewen Ferguson

61. Adrian Meronk

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 21: Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 51-60

60. Adam Hadwin

59. Rasmus Hojgaard

58. Keegan Bradley

57. J.T. Poston

56. Jordan Smith

55. Max Homa

54. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

53. Stephan Jaeger

52. Tom Hoge

51. Laurie Canter

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts following a putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 41-50

50. Billy Horschel

49. Harris English

48. Jason Day

47. Maverick McNealy

46. Austin Eckroat

45. Matthieu Pavon

44. Cameron Smith

43. Lucas Glover

42. Will Zalatoris

41. Dean Burmester

Horschel missed the Scottish cut, his first MC since Valero, as his ball-striking has started to fade slightly. But he’s had a bit of success on links (T-21 at St. Andrews) and is one of the more accurate drivers on Tour. … No top-10s since Genesis and not a great Open track record, but English is nearly top 20 in total driving and closed in 65 to finish T-34 in Scotland. … Day has been so-so of late, mostly because of approach play, though T-2 last year at Royal Liverpool and it’s always nice to drive and putt it well at these Opens. … McNealy’s Deere missed cut halted some good momentum that included a T-7 in Canada. But he’s top 40 in total driving, hits it low off the tee and is a good lag putter. … Maybe one of those guys who should be ranked higher, Eckroat is top 20 in total driving and strokes gained approach. He did miss the Scottish cut in his first taste of links(ish) as a pro. … Yes, Pavon was just fifth at the U.S. Open, but he also missed the Scottish cut and has been so up and down of late. … Smith ranked this low?! The 2021 Open champ is last among the LIV guys here in total driving. But perhaps his T-6 at Valderrama is a sign this ranking is dead wrong. … Glover hasn’t played an Open in a few years, though he was T-20 at Portrush. He has been masterful at hitting his irons close (third in proximity) and can find fairways with the best of them. … Zalatoris hasn’t played since withdrawing from Detroit because of his back. He returned at the Scottish and missed the cut, and he didn’t drive it well at all. But that could be rust. This ranking seems about right considering the question marks. … Burmester cooled off after a strong first round at Valderrama. If he can find fairways, he’ll be solid here.

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland chips out of the rough on the 10th hole during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 31-40

40. Robert MacIntyre

39. Matt Fitzpatrick

38. Russell Henley

37. Kurt Kitayama

36. Sepp Straka

35. Victor Perez

34. Patrick Cantlay

33. Byeong Hun An

32. Tom McKibbin

31. Sam Burns

The Scottish champ, MacIntyre vowed to spend the early week in celebration. When he makes it to the first tee, he’s still barely in the top 100 in total driving, though he was top 10 in strokes off the tee and approach last time out. … Fitzpatrick again lost strokes off the tee and on approach in Scotland, though he’s still going to find a ton of fairways and he’s not missed an Open cut in his last four tries. … The Open struggles have got to end at some point for Henley, who has five MCs in nine career starts. Throw out a bad putting week at Travelers and Henley has six finishes of T-27 or better in seven events, including a dazzling T-7 at Pinehurst. … T-60 last year was Kitayama’s best Open finish, though I’m going to probably lean a little more than most on the fact that he hasn’t lost strokes off the tee since Memphis last year. … Straka exited the Scottish early, though he should get back to hitting it on a line and has some confidence still with a T-2 last year at Royal Liverpool. … Perez disappointed at the U.S. Open after a third in Canada and T-12 at Memorial, but the T-10 at the Scottish was promising. Driver hasn’t been the issue, and he’s fifth on Tour in three-putt avoidance from outside 25 feet. … Cantlay is coming off a T-5 at Travelers and T-3 at the U.S. Open, and he’s been solid at recent Opens, though I’m still not totally sold the ball-striking will stand up enough to contend. On the flip side, he’s probably a lock for a top 35, as he’s done that in eight of his last nine majors. … An backed up Friday to miss the Scottish cut, but I like his length and ability to drive it well. Plus, he’s been T-32 or better in three straight Opens. … I almost put McKibbin, the 21-year-old from Holywood higher, as he’s fourth on the DPWT in strokes gained off the tee, nearly top 10 in driving accuracy and top 30 in strokes gained approach. He was T-41 in his major debut at last month’s U.S. Open. … Loved the T-9 at Pinehurst out of Burns, though despite his elite driving, he’s got to prove it first across the pond (nothing better than T-42 at an Open).

SOTOGRANDE, SPAIN - JULY 12: Brooks Koepka of Smash GC tees off on the first hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 12, 2024 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 21-30

30. Hideki Matsuyama

29. Aaron Rai

28. Brian Harman

27. Jordan Spieth

26. Joaquin Niemann

25. Adam Scott

24. Tom Kim

23. Sahith Theegala

22. Justin Thomas

21. Brooks Koepka

A Scottish MC ended Matsuyama’s nice run (T-8 at Memorial, sixth at U.S. Open, T-23 at Travelers), and though it’s just one event, keep in mind he’s well outside the top 100 in total driving. … Rai was among the last men in thanks to his T-4 at the Scottish, and he’s got the chops to outperform this ranking. Five straight top-20s and some stellar ball-striking. … The reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, Harman, enters his title defense having finished T-26 or better in six of his last eight starts, including a T-21 at the Scottish. … I’m worried about Spieth’s wrist, though for as unpredictable as he is, he is sixth in total driving and loves this championship having not finished worse than T-23 in his past five appearances. … Third among the LIV guys in total driving, Niemann was T-6 at LIV Andalucia to push his top-10 total to double digits this year. Just wish his Open record was better (best finish: T-53). … Not only has Scott made 10 of 11 cuts, but he was second at the Scottish and gained over four shots off the tee. … Runner-up at Travelers and T-15 at Scottish bolster a strong ball-striker in Kim, who also was T-2 last year at Royal Liverpool. … Theegala has not yet found his groove at The Open, but he has made seven of his last eight major cuts and loved what I saw during his T-4 at Scottish, especially with the putter. … Thomas should absolutely have more than just a T-11 to his Open resume, but he doesn’t. A T-62 at the Scottish doesn’t help matters, either. That said, he’s still eighth in strokes gained approach and is showing flashes of how he drove it to start the year. … Something is off with Koepka right now. He was T-27 on LIV on Sunday and hasn’t posted a major top-25 this year. He also has gone MC, T-64 in his last two Opens. One saving grace, though, is he’s still driving it well.

CADIZ, SPAIN - JULY 14: Jon Rahm of Legion XIII team looks on during the final round of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Golf Club Royal of Valderrama on July 14, 2024 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images

Nos. 11-20

20. Wyndham Clark

19. Min Woo Lee

18. Sungjae Im

17. Akshay Bhatia

16. Davis Thompson

15. Si Woo Kim

14. Tyrrell Hatton

13. Jon Rahm

12. Bryson DeChambeau

11. Tommy Fleetwood

Clark will be overlooked based on his major performance this year (T-56 at U.S. Open followed MCs at Masters, PGA), but he’s still top 10 strokes gained off the tee, was T-33 at last year’s Open and shot 62 Sunday to finish T-10 in Scotland. … Sunday was ugly (75), but I still believe in Min Woo and his stinger. He’s third in total driving and leads the Tour in carry distance, which either means he’s carrying bunkers downwind or able to still muscle a driving iron out there under the gusts. … Im is rolling with a T-4 in Scotland following four showings of T-12 or better in a five-start stretch. Driving it well. T-20 at last year’s Open his only made cut in last six major starts. He’s back … Bhatia has been trending hard since the Memorial, most recently sharing second in Detroit. He also was T-16 at Pinehurst for his first major top-20. Will be his first Open, but top 25 in total driving and stroke gained approach will help mitigate that inexperience. … Thompson was T-46 at the Scottish after winning the Deere, though you have got to love the bookend 65s. Driver is starting to get really good, and he led Scottish field in strokes gained around the green. Keep riding the wave. … Si Woo, my majors go-to, has posted T-32 or better in 10 of his last 12 starts. Top 25 in strokes gained off the tee, top 15 on approach, and he was T-15 at St. Andrews two years ago. … Seven times in his past 10 major starts has Hatton finished T-27 or better. He ended up one shot out of a playoff Sunday at Valderrama, too. … The foot thing seems corrected, though Rahm managed just a T-10 at LIV Andalucia. There’s mounting pressure on Rahm to get back on the major saddle, too. Good thing is he’s still elite off the tee; he just needs to get his swagger back in these major tournaments. … For as great as DeChambeau has been, this hasn’t been his best event. In six starts, he’s got a T-8 at St. Andrews and nothing else inside the top 30. He’ll still easily flirt with a top-10 because he’s clearly at the top of his game right now. … I thought it would be last week, though Fleetwood cooled off a bit to finish T-34 at the Scottish. That snapped his streak of T-26 or better at six starts. Top 10 in total driving; I like him to start a new streak here.

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green following his round during day four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 14, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 1-10

10. Cameron Young

9. Corey Conners

8. Shane Lowry

7. Tony Finau

6. Xander Schauffele

5. Ludvig Aberg

4. Viktor Hovland

3. Scottie Scheffler

2. Collin Morikawa

1. Rory McIlroy

Young followed his runner-up at St. Andrews with a T-8 at Royal Liverpool. Top 20 in total driving, so it’s not all just distance, and he’s trending (T-9 at Travelers, T-6 at Rocket Mortgage). … Last year at Royal Liverpool, Conners lost about a half-stroke per round on approach; he’s not been negative since. Considering he’s third in strokes gained approach entering this week – and his T-10 at the Scottish was his third top-10 in his last five starts – Conners could very well notch his first career Open top-10. … We’ve not seen Lowry since the Travelers (T-9), he missed the cut in his last Open, but it’s about time for the 2019 Open champ to return to his form in this championship (he was T-12 two years ago at St. Andrews as well). He’s top 12 in total driving and top 10 in strokes gained approach. The perfect top-10 sleeper in the mold of Russ Henley at Pinehurst (T-7) or Alex Noren at Valhalla (T-12; just missed). … Finau’s missed cut last year at Royal Liverpool killed some nice Open momentum (T-9, third, T-15, T-28), but he’s fourth in strokes gained approach and has turned in three straight positive putting weeks (all top-8 finishes, too). The driver has been iffy, though if Big Tone is rolling in putts, watch out. … Schauffele is the Tour’s leader in three-putt avoidance outside of 25 feet. Add that to his ball-striking ability and the fact that he hasn’t finished outside the top 25 since Pebble and Schauffele probably should be top 3 here. But he didn’t drive it great at the Scottish, and his best Open finish since his T-2 at Carnoustie is T-15. … The closing 73 for Åberg at the Scottish adds to some disappointing final rounds for the young Swede of late, none more crushing than his 73 Sunday at Pinehurst. That trend is a bit concerning, as is the negative strokes gained off the tee in both weekend rounds at the Renaissance Club, but trust the body of work (seven top-10s; top 5 in total driving and ball-striking). … Hovland may have just one top-10 this year (third at PGA), but he’s been flushing it lately and he’s by far the best lag putter of the elite players. A strong Open record (T-13 or better in three starts) adds to confidence. … It’s hard not to put Scheffler at No. 1, a position he’s been in for these rankings for each of the year’s first three majors. He’s the best tee-to-green player in the world by far and he’s been T-23 or better in three career Open starts, but he also hasn’t played since winning the Travelers, and perhaps the luck factor of this championship (much like Pinehurst and its native areas) will mess with the usually impenetrable Scheffler again. … Morikawa lost strokes approach Sunday at Scottish, just the third time that’s happened in a round since the start of the PGA. He’s been ultra-consistent (four top-4s in last six starts and no finishes outside top 25 since before the Masters) and he’s going to find fairways, so if the iron play continues trending upward like it has been, a second Claret Jug is in the cards. … McIlroy’s tie for fourth at Scottish proves his U.S. Open heartbreak is in the rearview, so why not pick the Tour’s leader in total driving who ranks only behind Spieth in adjusted strokes gained at The Open among players in the field with more than 12 career rounds played.

