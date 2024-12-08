 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods joins NBC booth and Scottie Scheffler nearly jars approach shot

  
Published December 8, 2024 03:56 PM

Tiger Woods joined the NBC booth Sunday at the Hero World Challenge, and Scottie Scheffler immediately displayed why he’s currently the best in the world.

Woods, the tournament host who is not competing this week in the Bahamas, grabbed a seat between host Dan Hicks and analyst Smylie Kauffman, just as Scheffler was sizing up his approach shot at the par-4 13th.

“This is an attackable hole location,” Kauffman said as Scheffler’s wedge from 152 yards flew through the air. It nearly landed in the hole.

“Yeah, I’d say that’s attackable,” Woods responded as Scheffler’s ball settled 3 feet from the hole. Scheffler made the putt to move three clear of the field.