 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Toyota US Open - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel gets first win since return to swimming

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Toyota US Open - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel gets first win since return to swimming

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tiger Woods, PGA Tour player directors call out ‘speculation’ in memo to players

  
Published December 1, 2023 10:08 PM
Tiger seems to have solved technical dilemmas
December 1, 2023 04:56 PM
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee break down Tiger Woods' performance from Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods followed up his first-round 75 by carding a 70 after a hot start but uneven finish.

Unsubstantiated reports of more players leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf have dominated the golf world this week and prompted a response from the circuit’s six policy board player directors.

In the memo sent to players late Friday, the player directors – Tiger Woods, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth (along with Adam Scott, who will replace Hoffman at the start of 2024) – addressed “speculation in our game” with a two-page update on the Tour’s ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the long-awaited “governance” review.

“With the 2024 season just around the corner and with so much speculation in our game, we wanted to speak to you directly,” the memo began.

“Since Tiger joined the policy board on Aug. 1, the player directors have been doing everything we can to ensure the PGA Tour is best positioned to thrive for decades to come,” the memo continued. “We have learned a lot, and we are encouraged by progress on multiple fronts.”

Echoing comments made by Woods earlier this week at the Hero World Challenge, the update outlines the creation of a “governance committee” which is focused on making sure “no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the player directors.”

Although the memo, like a similar memo sent last month by Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, doesn’t give any details, it does outline “ongoing” negotiations with PIF and the DP World Tour towards a definitive agreement by the Dec. 31 deadline outlined in the framework agreement.

The memo also references other investment possibilities, which Monahan suggested this week could work alongside investment from PIF.

“These are not traditional ‘private equity’ groups as has been reported, but rather multi-decade oriented, strategic partners. Each group is optimistic about the growth opportunities for the PGA Tour and their ability to help drive the growth,” the memo read. “We have agreed that we will work to reach a unanimous consensus before voting on any proposal that either creates a for-profit entity or contemplates third-party investment.”

The cornerstone of any deal with PIF or some other private equity will be “equity grants” for members and the player directors “are committed to providing ownership opportunities to both current and future PGA Tour members,” the memo read.