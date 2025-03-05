 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods sounds unlikely for Players: ‘Heart not really into practicing right now’

  
Published March 5, 2025 09:27 AM

Tiger Woods seemed to suggest Tuesday night that he is unlikely to compete at next week’s Players Championship.

Following his team’s season-ending loss in TGL, Woods said that the match was just the third time he has picked up a club since his mother, Tida, died on Feb. 4.

“I haven’t really gotten into it,” Woods told reporters in South Florida. “My heart is not really into practicing right now. I’ve had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things.

“Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I’ll start looking at the schedule.”

Woods committed to play last month in the Genesis Invitational, a signature event that benefits his foundation, but he withdrew on Monday of tournament week because he said he wasn’t mentally ready to play after the sudden passing of his mother.

Woods competed in the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday, where he teamed with former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, before teeing it up for the final time this season on Tuesday with his Jupiter Links teammates.

There was some thought that Woods might consider playing the Players Championship as a tuneup for next month’s Masters, given his stated intent to play more this year after completing just 11 rounds a year ago and undergoing another back procedure. But he hasn’t played the Tour’s flagship event since 2019 as he battled a variety of injuries.

Woods has until 5 p.m. ET Friday to sign up for The Players. This is his final year of eligibility via his 2019 Masters victory.