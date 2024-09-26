 Skip navigation
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal
Max Vohland joins ClubMX.jpg
Max Vohland joins ClubMX for 2025 ‘and beyond’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Pivotal moments: How U.S. swept opening Presidents Cup session

nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup
nbc_roto_rfsharrisondaniels_240926.jpg
Harrison Jr., Daniels headline Cards-Commanders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup
nbc_roto_rfsharrisondaniels_240926.jpg
Harrison Jr., Daniels headline Cards-Commanders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tom Kim calls out ‘too quiet’ Canadian fans after Presidents Cup sweep

  
Published September 26, 2024 07:01 PM

Taylor Pendrith said it first: His fellow Canadians “need to get louder.”

Then Tom Kim took the mic.

“I think it was a little too quiet today being on home soil,” said Kim, who, like his International teammates, was still licking his wounds after a 5-0 U.S. sweep of the opening four-ball session at this Presidents Cup.

“I don’t think the fans were really – I wish they would have helped us out a bit more, especially being in Canada. I know how much they love golf. I’m definitely expecting more crowds to be louder and for them to be on our side.”

Kim provided two of the few home roars on Thursday around Royal Montreal, trading birdie bombs with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on the seventh hole before adding another of his own to win the next hole. But he and partner Sungjae Im eventually fell, 3 and 2, in what was the most lopsided match of the day.

“Those boys played great today,” Kim added, “but definitely for our team, it kind of felt like I played great, so being short kind of sucks. But we’ll figure out a way.”

Kim, however, will join the cheerleaders on Friday; he’s sitting the first foursomes session.