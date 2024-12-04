 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Three
Report: Tony Finau says he had knee surgery, LIV rumors ‘not true’
ClubMX 2023 Mark Fineis.jpg
Mark Fineis renews with Club MX for 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore fires offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell after rough season

Top Clips

john_wood.jpg
Wood: ‘Not ridiculous’ to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_hunthubbard_241204.jpg
Be cautious with Hubbard, Hunt in Week 14
nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Three
Report: Tony Finau says he had knee surgery, LIV rumors ‘not true’
ClubMX 2023 Mark Fineis.jpg
Mark Fineis renews with Club MX for 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore fires offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell after rough season

Top Clips

john_wood.jpg
Wood: ‘Not ridiculous’ to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_hunthubbard_241204.jpg
Be cautious with Hubbard, Hunt in Week 14
nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Troon Access Grass League Championship: Who’s playing and how to watch

  
Published December 4, 2024 01:26 PM

Night-time golf is back in the spotlight as the Troon Access Grass League Championship will air on Peacock.

Coverage of the tournament’s final round will begin Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

What is the Grass League?

Described as “the world’s first high stakes par 3 golf league,” there are 11 franchises comprised of 44 teams across major cities. Each team consists of two players and competition is a 36-hole scramble (click here for more details).

The Troon Access Grass League Championship will be held Dec. 5-6 with the final round airing on Peacock.

Who competes in the Grass League?

There is a broad spectrum of players, ranging from current LPGA pros to former PGA Tour pros to golf influencers to celebs to regular pros and ams (click here for full list). Here are some of the notable players and teams competing in the Troon Access Grass League Championship:

  • Hollywood Hitters – Mardy Fish, Mark Mulder
  • Phoenix United – George Gankas, Nick Mason
  • Minnesota Muskies (Team 1) – Drew Kittleson, Drew Stolz
  • Minnesota Muskies (Team 2) – Andrew Medley, Ken Tanigawa
  • Los Angeles Roses – Sarah Schmelzel, Carson Kemp
  • Scottsdale Strikes (Team 1) – Jonathan Kaye, Kenny Coakley
  • Scottsdale Strikes (Team 2) – Tommy Moore, Andrew Magee
  • Dallas Horsemen – Brad Dalke, Clay Seeber

Where is the Troon Access Golf League Championship?

It is being contested at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. The layout recently underwent an extensive renovation and was reopened in late 2023. During the day, it’s a par-63 executive course and during the evening, when the lights come on, it’s an all-par-3, par-54 course.

The venue boasts more than 78 LED lights and holes range from 90 to 200-plus yards. There are also a 360-degree views of downtown Tempe and Phoenix.

How can I watch the Troon Access Grass League Championship?

Subscribe to Peacock and watch on the app or click here to stream, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.