Troon Access Grass League Championship: Who’s playing and how to watch

Night-time golf is back in the spotlight as the Troon Access Grass League Championship will air on Peacock.

Coverage of the tournament’s final round will begin Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

What is the Grass League?

Described as “the world’s first high stakes par 3 golf league,” there are 11 franchises comprised of 44 teams across major cities. Each team consists of two players and competition is a 36-hole scramble (click here for more details).

The Troon Access Grass League Championship will be held Dec. 5-6 with the final round airing on Peacock.

Who competes in the Grass League?

There is a broad spectrum of players, ranging from current LPGA pros to former PGA Tour pros to golf influencers to celebs to regular pros and ams (click here for full list). Here are some of the notable players and teams competing in the Troon Access Grass League Championship:

Hollywood Hitters – Mardy Fish, Mark Mulder

Phoenix United – George Gankas, Nick Mason

Minnesota Muskies (Team 1) – Drew Kittleson, Drew Stolz

Minnesota Muskies (Team 2) – Andrew Medley, Ken Tanigawa

Los Angeles Roses – Sarah Schmelzel, Carson Kemp

Scottsdale Strikes (Team 1) – Jonathan Kaye, Kenny Coakley

Scottsdale Strikes (Team 2) – Tommy Moore, Andrew Magee

Dallas Horsemen – Brad Dalke, Clay Seeber

Where is the Troon Access Golf League Championship?

It is being contested at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. The layout recently underwent an extensive renovation and was reopened in late 2023. During the day, it’s a par-63 executive course and during the evening, when the lights come on, it’s an all-par-3, par-54 course.

The venue boasts more than 78 LED lights and holes range from 90 to 200-plus yards. There are also a 360-degree views of downtown Tempe and Phoenix.

How can I watch the Troon Access Grass League Championship?

Subscribe to Peacock and watch on the app or click here to stream, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.