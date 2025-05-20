U.S. Open 2025: Full field and how players qualified

The U.S. Open takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Here’s a look at players who are currently in the field and how they qualified based on the USGA’s order of exemption criteria (several players would have qualified via multiple categories). More players will be added to the 156-person field, including through final qualifying June 2.

U.S. Open champions (10 years)

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jon Rahm

Gary Woodland

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth

Top 10 and ties from 2024 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Matthieu Pavon

Hideki Matsuyama

Russell Henley

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Davis Thompson

2024 U.S. Senior Open champion

Richard Bland

2024 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Noah Kent (a)

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur champion

Trevor Gutschewski (a)

2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Evan Beck (a)

Masters champions (5 years)

Scottie Scheffler

PGA champions (5 years)

Justin Thomas

Phil Mickelson

The Open champions (5 years)

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Collin Morikawa

2024 Tour Championship field

Sahith Theegala

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Shane Lowry

Viktor Hovland

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Aberg

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Points leader from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour

Matt McCarty

The top 60 players from the May 19 OWGR

Maverick McNealy

Harris English

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Daniel Berger

J.J. Spaun

Min Woo Lee

Thomas Detry

Jason Day

J.T. Poston

Andrew Novak

Lucas Glover

Denny McCarthy

Nick Taylor

Stephan Jaeger

Tom Kim

Max Greyserman

Mackenzie Hughes

Jhonattan Vegas

Nico Echavarria

Ben Griffin

Davis Riley

Michael Kim

Patrick Reed

Nick Dunlap

Si Woo Kim

Joe Highsmith

Top 5 in the FedEx Cup on May 19 not already exempt

Jacob Bridgeman

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Brian Campbell

Cam Davis

Top 2 players from 2024 Race to Dubai not already exempt

Rasmus Hojgaard

Thriston Lawrence

Top player in the 2025 Race to Dubai not exempt on May 19

Laurie Canter

Leading player of top 3 from LIV Golf on May 19

Joaquin Niemann

2024 Mark H. McCormack Medal

Luke Clanton (a)

2025 NCAA champion

TBD on May 26

2025 Latin American Amateur champion

Justin Hastings (a)

The top 60 players from the June 9 OWGR

TBD

Final qualifying (Japan, May 19)

Yuta Sugiura

Scott Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma

Final qualifying (England, May 19)

Jordan Smith

Joakim Lagergren

Guido Migliozzi

Frederic LaCroix

Sam Bairstow

Edoardo Molinari

James Kruyswijk

Andrea Pavan

Final qualifying (Texas, May 19)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

James Hahn

Adam Schenk

Lance Simpson (a)

Cameron Tankersley (a)

Carlos Ortiz

Johnny Keefer

Final qualifying (U.S., Canada, June 2)

TBD

The Associated Press contributed to this field list.