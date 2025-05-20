 Skip navigation
U.S. Open 2025: Full field and how players qualified

  
Published May 20, 2025 10:46 AM

The U.S. Open takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Here’s a look at players who are currently in the field and how they qualified based on the USGA’s order of exemption criteria (several players would have qualified via multiple categories). More players will be added to the 156-person field, including through final qualifying June 2.

U.S. Open champions (10 years)

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Jon Rahm
  • Gary Woodland
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Jordan Spieth

Top 10 and ties from 2024 U.S. Open

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Tony Finau
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Russell Henley
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Sam Burns
  • Corey Conners
  • Davis Thompson

2024 U.S. Senior Open champion

  • Richard Bland

2024 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

  • Jose Luis Ballester (a)
  • Noah Kent (a)

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur champion

  • Trevor Gutschewski (a)

2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

  • Evan Beck (a)

Masters champions (5 years)

  • Scottie Scheffler

PGA champions (5 years)

  • Justin Thomas
  • Phil Mickelson

The Open champions (5 years)

  • Brian Harman
  • Cameron Smith
  • Collin Morikawa

2024 Tour Championship field

  • Sahith Theegala
  • Adam Scott
  • Sungjae Im
  • Shane Lowry
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Aaron Rai
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Chris Kirk
  • Sepp Straka
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Tom Hoge

Points leader from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour

  • Matt McCarty

The top 60 players from the May 19 OWGR

  • Maverick McNealy
  • Harris English
  • Justin Rose
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Daniel Berger
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Thomas Detry
  • Jason Day
  • J.T. Poston
  • Andrew Novak
  • Lucas Glover
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Nick Taylor
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Tom Kim
  • Max Greyserman
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Ben Griffin
  • Davis Riley
  • Michael Kim
  • Patrick Reed
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Joe Highsmith

Top 5 in the FedEx Cup on May 19 not already exempt

  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Sam Stevens
  • Brian Campbell
  • Cam Davis

Top 2 players from 2024 Race to Dubai not already exempt

  • Rasmus Hojgaard
  • Thriston Lawrence

Top player in the 2025 Race to Dubai not exempt on May 19

  • Laurie Canter

Leading player of top 3 from LIV Golf on May 19

  • Joaquin Niemann

2024 Mark H. McCormack Medal

  • Luke Clanton (a)

2025 NCAA champion

  • TBD on May 26

2025 Latin American Amateur champion

  • Justin Hastings (a)

The top 60 players from the June 9 OWGR

  • TBD

Final qualifying (Japan, May 19)

  • Yuta Sugiura
  • Scott Vincent
  • Jinichiro Kozuma

Final qualifying (England, May 19)

  • Jordan Smith
  • Joakim Lagergren
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Frederic LaCroix
  • Sam Bairstow
  • Edoardo Molinari
  • James Kruyswijk
  • Andrea Pavan

Final qualifying (Texas, May 19)

  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  • James Hahn
  • Adam Schenk
  • Lance Simpson (a)
  • Cameron Tankersley (a)
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Johnny Keefer

Final qualifying (U.S., Canada, June 2)

  • TBD

The Associated Press contributed to this field list.