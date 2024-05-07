Vandy’s Gordon Sargent among Ben Hogan Award finalists

Gordon Sargent has been named a Ben Hogan Award finalist for the second straight year.

The Vanderbilt junior, who last month announced that he would put his PGA Tour career on hold to return for his senior season, was announced Tuesday as one of three finalists for the award, which recognizes the top amateur golfer of the past calendar year. Georgia Tech senior Christo Lamprecht, the reigning British Amateur winner and Open Championship low amateur, and Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun, the recent SEC individual champion who owns an NCAA Division I-leading seven top-3 finishes this season for the No. 1 Tigers.

Sargent is ranked second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, just behind Lamprecht. He won the Mason Rudolph Championship last month as part of seven world-ranked top-10s during the consideration period, which started after the presentation of the last Hogan Award (Ludvig Åberg repeated as Hogan Award winner last May 22). Sargent was also low amateur at last summer’s U.S. Open (T-39).

The winner of this year’s Hogan Award will be announced on May 20 during a black-tie dinner at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, ahead of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

Notable recipients of the Hogan Award include Rickie Fowler (2008), Patrick Cantlay (2012), Jon Rahm (2015, 2016) and Viktor Hovland (2019).