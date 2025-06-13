Victor Perez just did something that had only been done once before at Oakmont

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
Two-start pitchers: Robbie Ray headlines the list of intriguing options for week of June 16
Seattle Mariners v Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
MLB: JUN 12 Yankees at Royals
Yankees at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
Two-start pitchers: Robbie Ray headlines the list of intriguing options for week of June 16
Seattle Mariners v Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
MLB: JUN 12 Yankees at Royals
Yankees at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Victor Perez just did something that had only been done once before at Oakmont

  
Published June 13, 2025 11:52 AM

OAKMONT, Pa. – Oakmont Country Club doesn’t yield much, especially holes-in-one.

Prior to Friday, just one competitor in nine previous U.S. Opens at Oakmont had recorded an ace. That was Scott Simpson on the par-3 16th hole during the first round in 1983.

Victor Perez has now joined that exclusive list.

Perez holed a 7-iron from 192 yards at the par-3 sixth hole, an ace that moved him firmly into contention at 1 over.

He celebrated with an epic chest bump with his caddie, too.

Perez had tripled the par-5 12th hole earlier in his round to fall to 4 over. He’d recorded a 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8 through 15 holes of Round 2.