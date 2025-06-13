Victor Perez just did something that had only been done once before at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. – Oakmont Country Club doesn’t yield much, especially holes-in-one.

Prior to Friday, just one competitor in nine previous U.S. Opens at Oakmont had recorded an ace. That was Scott Simpson on the par-3 16th hole during the first round in 1983.

Victor Perez has now joined that exclusive list.

Perez holed a 7-iron from 192 yards at the par-3 sixth hole, an ace that moved him firmly into contention at 1 over.

He celebrated with an epic chest bump with his caddie, too.

Perez had tripled the par-5 12th hole earlier in his round to fall to 4 over. He’d recorded a 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8 through 15 holes of Round 2.