How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 7 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results

Bobby Fong’s four-race winning streak, couple with problems for both Josh Herrin and Cameron Beaubier in the past couple of rounds, has tightened to the points’ battle with three rounds remaining. Only 16 points separate these three. Round 7 of the MotoAmerica Superbike season will be a critical challenge as they jockey for position.

Herrin will need to shake off the mental and physical impact of his crash in the last round at Virginia International Raceway and this is a good place to do so after sweeping the races at Mid-Ohio last year.

Beaubier will also have a spring to his step on the heels of a pair of podiums in 2024, while Fong finished sixth and fifth in those races. There is no substitute for momentum, however, and Mid-Ohio promises to be filled with action.

Here's what you need to know to watch this weekend's races on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

Past MotoAmerica results from Mid-Ohio

Herrin won both Mid-Ohio races in 2024, but the two races had a different complexion. Herrin beat Beaubier to the line by nearly 19 seconds in the first race, but had to withstand intense pressure from Sean Dylan Kelly in Race 2 to win by less than half a second.

After last round’s Race 1 contact between these two riders, that could play a factor this weekend.

Beaubier was third in the second race to sweep the podium. JD Beach took the final podium position in Race 1.

