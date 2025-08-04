Josh Herrin crash hands fourth straight win for Bobby Fong in VIR Superbike Round 6, Race 2

With six rounds in the books and three on tap, the points battle took an abrupt turn at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia, when Josh Herrin crashed while leading on Lap 3 and opened the door for Bobby Fong to sweep the weekend and score his fourth consecutive win.

“Josh Herrin got by me,” Fong said. “I’m like, ‘Okay. I could already see he was riding really hard for the first two laps.’ He was already out of control. I’m like, ‘I’m just going to sit here. He’ll put his pace.’ I didn’t know how the race was going to go, but I knew once lap nine or 10 rolls around, I would be pretty good. He made a small mistake. Bummer for him. I’m stoked to get the win. Four in a row, which is nice. I got to stay humble and just calm. Hero to zero in this racing world happens very fast.”

Herrin learned that final lesson only too well, earning just 18 points during the weekend to Fong’s 50.

Herrin remounted and finished the race, but was three laps off the pace at the end. Fong’s 25 points for winning the race allowed him to close to within five of the championship lead. Cameron Beaubier is 11 points further back in third, making this a three-race shootout with three rounds remaining.

Josh Herrin inexplicably crashes out of the lead and hands it back to Bobby Fong during Supersport race two at VIR. pic.twitter.com/XbVU43KDl1 — MotoAmerica (@MotoAmerica) August 3, 2025

But the weekend could just as easily have been a disaster for Fong, who developed electrical issues on the formation lap.

“When I got to the start/finish line, after the warmup lap, that whole warmup lap going to the start/finish line, my dash wasn’t working,” Fong said. “It was staying all red and it was black. So, I was like, ‘I think I need to restart this thing.’ This thing needed a battery to start. So, I did the switch on and off and it died. Then I started back up and the dash was still there. So, I had to recycle the whole program. It’s very rare that it could actually start without the battery. So, I finally got my stuff together and I pushed the button, and it started. The first lap, I was honestly just trying to get back in my rhythm. It kind of just threw me off.”

Heading into Mid-Ohio Raceway, Fong has an opportunity to match Herrin’s early-season success and score a fifth consecutive victory.

With Herrin out of the picture, Fong gapped the field by more than 14 seconds, but spectators were engaged by a four-race battle for the final two podium spots.

On Saturday, Sean Dylan Kelly raised the ire of Herrin for what the championship leader believed was rough riding. The pair were embroiled in a battle for the final podium position, which would have been the first of 2025 for Kelly. Denied the honor one day previous, he made certain to achieve it on Sunday with a second-place finish.

“It was insanely important (to finish on the podium),” Kelly said. “I think it’s been coming since the first race weekend. If you look at Atlanta, I finished fourth, a few tenths from the podium. It took six race weekends, or I don’t know how many we’re at now, and a lot of close moments, a lot of good battles, a lot of good speed, but it just wasn’t going. A lot of frustrating moments. Probably the most I’ve ever had in racing. I always managed to keep my head down and keep focused. Yesterday was extremely close, too. Finishing fourth again, a couple tenths off.”

Kelly was focused forward, trying to match the Fong’s pace, and was surprised by the pack that formed behind his Suzuki.

“With five laps to go, I didn’t know the group was that big. I honestly thought it was Beaubier behind me. So, with five laps to go, I started hearing a bike much closer. So, I just started defending. Completely different lines everywhere. I heard a bike on my butt, bad. Then, when I go into the last corner, I go into turn 10, and I see this guy pass me. I’m like, what is Richie (Escalante) doing passing me? I didn’t know it was going to be Richie. The first thing I thought was, ‘I think we got a double podium for the team, which is amazing by itself.’ But I also didn’t want this guy to beat me, so I set up last corner really well. Definitely excited to finish in P2, finish on the podium with this guy.”

Jake Gagne, Sean Dylan Kelly, and Cameron Beaubier are battling hard for the podium in Superbike race two at VIR while race leader Bobby Fong stretches an 11-second gap. pic.twitter.com/vhYkTJlwdY — MotoAmerica (@MotoAmerica) August 3, 2025

Escalante had the best ride of his Superbike career.

“I’m really happy, honestly,” Escalante said. “We started the weekend with a big problem with the bike. I didn’t feel really good on the exit, especially it was spinning a lot. But I think everybody on the track was spinning a lot. But step by step, I feel better and better with the bike. Then finally this morning, I found something in the electronics with the rear grip. I think for sure it worked in the race. One of my best starts. I think in this category, in the Superbike class, it’s really important.

“So then when I saw Herrin crash, the group is together again. So, I said, ‘okay, maybe it’s possible to battle for the podium.’ Then I have a big, insane battle with (Cameron) Beaubier, (Jake) Gagne. All the time Sean is in the front. Then maybe with six laps to go, I know my race pace in the end always is good. So finally, I’m close to the front. In the end I feel really good with the bike. I made some passes in turn 10.”

Beaubier finished off the podium for only the third time this season, but as part of the five-rider battle for second, he can take some positives away from the track. Less than a second, 0.702 seconds to be exact, separated second from sixth.

Jake Gagne rounded out the top five with Hayden Gillim close behind in sixth.

Superbike Race 2 Top-10



Bobby Fong (Yamaha) Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) Richie Escalante (Suzuki) Cameron Beaubier (BMW) Jake Gagne (Yamaha) Hayden Gillim (Honda) Bryce Kornbau (Yamaha) JD Beach (Honda) Ashton Yates (Honda) Danilo Lewis (BMW)

