John Daly II among those winning twice Thursday to advance to quarterfinals of U.S. Amateur

SAN FRANCISCO — John Daly II and Niall Shiels Donegan each won two matches Thursday at The Olympic Club to advance to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals as more top-ranked players dropped out.

Daly, the son of two-time major champion John Daly, beat Nate Smith, 2 and 1, in the morning in the round of 32, then topped Daniel Bennett of South Africa, 3 and 2, in the afternoon in the round of 16.

Daly, a senior-to-be at Arkansas, set up a match with Mason Howell, the 18-year-old from Georgia who qualified for the U.S. Open this year with rounds of 63-63 from the Atlanta sectional.

Howell beat second-ranked Virginia senior Ben James, 1 up, and Max Herendeen, 2 and 1. In the morning, Herendeen eliminated top-ranked Jackson Koivun, 3 and 2.

Donegan had two 1-up victories, topping ninth-ranked Christiaan Maas of South Africa and fourth-ranked Preston Stout, the Oklahoma State junior who was the stroke-play medalist.

Donegan, who plays under the Scottish flag and lives in the Bay Area, pulled even with Stout with a birdie on the par-3 15th and took the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th.

Donegan was among 17 players who advanced from a 20-man playoff Wednesday morning to determine the final 64 for match play. His father, Lawrence, was a longtime golf correspondent for The Guardian.

Donegan, will face Jacob Modleski, a 2-up winner over Paul Chang of China. Modleski, at No. 15, is the top player left in the world amateur ranking.

Sixteen-year-old Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, also advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Mahanth Chirravuri, 2 and 1. Russell is No. 16 in the ranking.

Russell will face 29th-ranked Eric Lee, a 2-up winner over Josh Duangmanee when Duangmanee lost his ball off the tee on the final hole. In the other quarterfinal, Jimmy Abdo will play Jackson Herrington.