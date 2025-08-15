 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
Colston Loveland fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp
A.J. Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
McIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_donegan_250814.jpg
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
Colston Loveland fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp
A.J. Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
McIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_donegan_250814.jpg
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Daly II among those winning twice Thursday to advance to quarterfinals of U.S. Amateur

  
Published August 14, 2025 10:36 PM
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
August 14, 2025 09:26 PM
Niall Shiels Donegan crossed the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco from nearby Mill Valley to compete in the U.S. Amateur and he's heading home a quarterfinalist after winning a great match against Preston Stout.

SAN FRANCISCO — John Daly II and Niall Shiels Donegan each won two matches Thursday at The Olympic Club to advance to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals as more top-ranked players dropped out.

Daly, the son of two-time major champion John Daly, beat Nate Smith, 2 and 1, in the morning in the round of 32, then topped Daniel Bennett of South Africa, 3 and 2, in the afternoon in the round of 16.

Daly, a senior-to-be at Arkansas, set up a match with Mason Howell, the 18-year-old from Georgia who qualified for the U.S. Open this year with rounds of 63-63 from the Atlanta sectional.

Howell beat second-ranked Virginia senior Ben James, 1 up, and Max Herendeen, 2 and 1. In the morning, Herendeen eliminated top-ranked Jackson Koivun, 3 and 2.

Donegan had two 1-up victories, topping ninth-ranked Christiaan Maas of South Africa and fourth-ranked Preston Stout, the Oklahoma State junior who was the stroke-play medalist.

Donegan, who plays under the Scottish flag and lives in the Bay Area, pulled even with Stout with a birdie on the par-3 15th and took the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th.

Donegan was among 17 players who advanced from a 20-man playoff Wednesday morning to determine the final 64 for match play. His father, Lawrence, was a longtime golf correspondent for The Guardian.

Donegan, will face Jacob Modleski, a 2-up winner over Paul Chang of China. Modleski, at No. 15, is the top player left in the world amateur ranking.

Sixteen-year-old Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, also advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Mahanth Chirravuri, 2 and 1. Russell is No. 16 in the ranking.

Russell will face 29th-ranked Eric Lee, a 2-up winner over Josh Duangmanee when Duangmanee lost his ball off the tee on the final hole. In the other quarterfinal, Jimmy Abdo will play Jackson Herrington.