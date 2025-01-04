Viktor Hovland’s double-pump driving has returned; here’s why he does it

Viktor Hovland is playing the hits again at Kapalua.

Specifically, Hovland dusted off his double-pump backswing with the driver, something he debuted in tournament play at the 2018 Porsche European Open while he was still amateur.

While the PGA Tour Live broadcast on Saturday at The Sentry explained that Hovland uses the two-step backswing to pick up distance, but that’s not the entire story. Back at the 2018 U.S. Amateur, which Hovland would go on to win, Hovland explained to this scribe that the double pump started as a drill designed to shorten his backswing; Hovland had the tendency to get too far at the top, which would cause uncontrollable slices off the tee. The pause occurs at what should be the top of Hovland’s backswing.

“I found that when I stopped, I positioned my swing to where I can feel a draw,” Hovland said in 2018. “My drives were going way straighter and farther, and so thought I might as well just try it in the tournament.”

A return of the double-pump for Viktor Hovland. https://t.co/4Tyexz5LQj pic.twitter.com/FrDiLwNCiy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 4, 2025

Hovland had stopped double-pumping by the time he got to Pebble Beach that year, though the move has returned in spots over the years when Hovland needed some help hitting more of a right-to-left shot or faced a wide fairway where he could use the extra distance – up to 15 yards, though with some sacrifice of accuracy.