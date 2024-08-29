 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule will feature something not seen in 50 years
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jasmine Paolini wins U.S. Open match after 3 points due to Karolina Pliskova injury
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_round3favorites_240829.jpg
Waddle has higher fantasy ceiling in 2024
nbc_rfs_roundonefavoritepick_240829.jpg
Jefferson still being drafted ‘too low’ in fantasy
nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule will feature something not seen in 50 years
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jasmine Paolini wins U.S. Open match after 3 points due to Karolina Pliskova injury
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_round3favorites_240829.jpg
Waddle has higher fantasy ceiling in 2024
nbc_rfs_roundonefavoritepick_240829.jpg
Jefferson still being drafted ‘too low’ in fantasy
nbc_fnia_simmsmahomesclip_240829.jpg
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Want to see Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris playing as juniors in 2009?

  
Published August 29, 2024 04:59 PM
That headline asks a rhetorical questions, because, of course you do.

Thankfully, WFAA in Dallas, Texas, posted to its X account video from the 2009 Byron Nelson Junior Championship, which was won by Jordan Spieth, then a sophomore at the prep school affectionately known as Dallas Jesuit.

As the report states, Spieth shot a second-round 62 and won by 11 shots.

“I told my caddie during it, once I was 3 or 4 under, I told him don’t tell me what I’m at, or else I’ll start thinking about what I can shoot,” Spieth, who turned 16 in the summer on ’09, told WFAA’s George Riba. “Don’t tell me what I’m at until I got about two holes left. And that’s what happened.”

Also included in the report were a 13-year-old Scottie Scheffler and a 12-year-old William Zalatoris.

“It’s hard because they hit it so much further than me,” Scheffler said at the time. “But I got a good experience out of it.”

Added a prescient Spieth, “Both of them, they’re going to be so good in a few years. They’re already amazing for their age, but if they’re competing with guys five years older than them, imagine what they do when they’re the old ones.”

Spieth proved pretty good himself. He won the U.S. Junior that year and then made the cut in the PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson event as a 16-year-old in 2010.