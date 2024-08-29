Want to see Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris playing as juniors in 2009?

That headline asks a rhetorical questions, because, of course you do.

Thankfully, WFAA in Dallas, Texas, posted to its X account video from the 2009 Byron Nelson Junior Championship, which was won by Jordan Spieth, then a sophomore at the prep school affectionately known as Dallas Jesuit.

North Texas Trifecta ⛳ Back in 2009, WFAA's George Riba went out to cover the Byron Nelson junior golf tournament and found three future PGA Tour pros: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.



As the report states, Spieth shot a second-round 62 and won by 11 shots.

“I told my caddie during it, once I was 3 or 4 under, I told him don’t tell me what I’m at, or else I’ll start thinking about what I can shoot,” Spieth, who turned 16 in the summer on ’09, told WFAA’s George Riba. “Don’t tell me what I’m at until I got about two holes left. And that’s what happened.”

Also included in the report were a 13-year-old Scottie Scheffler and a 12-year-old William Zalatoris.

“It’s hard because they hit it so much further than me,” Scheffler said at the time. “But I got a good experience out of it.”

Added a prescient Spieth, “Both of them, they’re going to be so good in a few years. They’re already amazing for their age, but if they’re competing with guys five years older than them, imagine what they do when they’re the old ones.”

Spieth proved pretty good himself. He won the U.S. Junior that year and then made the cut in the PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson event as a 16-year-old in 2010.