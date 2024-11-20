What bubble-boy Wesley Bryan, others need to do at RSM Classic to keep their cards
You can call Wesley Bryan the bubble boy – at least for this week.
Bryan sits No. 125 in FedExCup points heading into the RSM Classic, which begins Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The RSM offers players one final chance to secure their full PGA Tour card for next season, and finishing inside that coveted top 125 would do the trick.
Jacob Bridgeman, at No. 109, is the lowest-ranked player in points who has mathematically clinched his spot in the top 125, while No. 110 Michael Kim is the highest-ranked player still with work to do. Kim needs to finish in a two-way tie for 55th or better to keep his full card, though that is considering a perfect storm below him. More realistically, everyone from No. 118 Joe Highsmith on up has to be feeling pretty comfortable.
Bryan would need to win in order to guarantee full status for next season.
Here is a look at the minimum finishes needed for players inside the top 125 to stay there:
(Note: Not in the RSM field are No. 112 Ben Silverman, No. 116 Ryan Fox, No. 117 Chris Gotterup and No. 121 Sami Valimaki, though Gotterup is a tournament winner this season; No. 111 Matt McCarty, who is playing RSM, is also a tournament winner this year.)
|FEDEXCUP RANK
|PLAYER
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|MINIMUM FINISH NEEDED
|110
|Michael Kim
|505.31
|Two-way T-55 or better
|111
|Matt McCarty
|504
|Two-way T-52 or better
|113
|Vince Whaley
|488.98
|Two-way T-28 or better
|114
|Chad Ramey
|484.817
|Solo 26th or better
|115
|Nate Lashley
|483.551
|Solo 25th or better
|118
|Joe Highsmith
|461.898
|Solo 9th or better
|119
|Alex Smalley
|434.86
|T-7 or better
|120
|David Skinns
|428.129
|T-6 or better
|122
|Sam Ryder
|419.861
|T-4 or better
|123
|Zac Blair
|417.176
|T-3 or better
|124
|Joel Dahmen
|406.6
|T-2 or better
|125
|Wesley Bryan
|404.968
|WIN
As for the chasers, Henrik Norlander is currently the first man out at No. 126, but fewer than nine points behind Bryan. That means that Norlander would need at least a two-way tie for 49th to have a chance of cracking the top 125; if Bryan made the cut, Norlander would need a better finish than that.
Here is a look at the minimum finishes needed for players to move into the top 125:
(Note: Matt Wallace, Michael Thorbjornsen, Gary Woodland, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink already have full status locked up for 2025, whether as a tournament winner in the past two seasons, reigning PGA Tour University No. 1, or via a career-money exemption.)
|FEDEXCUP RANK
|PLAYER
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|POINTS FROM NO. 125
|MINIMUM FINISH NEEDED
|126
|Henrik Norlander
|396.304
|8.664
|Two-way T-49
|127
|Daniel Berger
|392.489
|12.479
|Two-way T-43
|128
|Hayden Springer
|389.146
|15.822
|Solo 40th
|129
|Pierceson Coody
|387.676
|17.292
|Two-way T-38
|130
|S.H. Kim
|378.766
|26.202
|Solo 31st
|131
|Dylan Wu
|375.959
|29.009
|Solo 29th
|132
|Kevin Tway
|356.477
|48.491
|Solo 18th
|133
|Matt Wallace
|354.336
|50.632
|Solo 17th
|134
|Carl Yuan
|352.304
|52.664
|Solo 16th
|135
|Garrick Higgo
|351.407
|53.561
|Two-way 15th
|136
|Ale Tosti
|348.546
|56.422
|Solo 14th
|137
|Taylor Montgomery
|329.231
|75.737
|Two-way T-9
|138
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|318.371
|86.597
|Two-way T-7
|139
|Gary Woodland
|312.242
|92.726
|Two-way T-6
|140
|Kevin Streelman
|301.488
|103.48
|Two-way T-5
|141
|Matt NeSmith
|301.463
|103.505
|Two-way T-5
|142
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|297.692
|107.276
|Solo 5th
|143
|Brandon Wu
|291.126
|113.842
|Three-way T-4
|144
|Nick Hardy
|285.119
|119.849
|Two-way T-4
|145
|Trace Crowe
|274.234
|130.734
|Solo 4th
|146
|Troy Merritt
|270.622
|134.346
|Solo 4th
|147
|Joseph Bramlett
|267.654
|137.314
|Three-way T-3
|149
|Robby Shelton
|257.564
|147.404
|Two-way T-3
|150
|Ryan Moore
|255.398
|149.57
|Two-way T-3
|151
|Erik Barnes
|253.002
|151.966
|Two-way T-3
|152
|Martin Laird
|243.963
|161.005
|Two-way T-3
|154
|Hayden Buckley
|228.298
|176.67
|Solo 3rd
|155
|Kevin Chappell
|227.16
|177.808
|Solo 3rd
|156
|Bud Cauley
|222.848
|182.12
|Solo 3rd
|157
|Martin Trainer
|220.325
|184.643
|Solo 3rd
|158
|Lanto Griffin
|216.277
|188.691
|Solo 3rd
|160
|Webb Simpson
|205.229
|199.739
|Three-way T-2
|161
|Ryan McCormick
|204.709
|200.259
|Three-way T-2
|162
|Zach Johnson
|202.129
|202.839
|Three-way T-2
|163
|Chez Reavie
|197.305
|207.663
|Three-way T-2
|164
|Tom Whitney
|194.77
|210.198
|Two-way T-2
|165
|Justin Suh
|192.572
|212.396
|Two-way T-2
|166
|Aaron Baddeley
|188.794
|216.174
|Two-way T-2
|169
|Tyler Duncan
|168.528
|236.44
|Two-way T-2
|170
|Ryan Brehm
|166.143
|238.825
|Two-way T-2
|171
|Austin Smotherman
|159.773
|245.195
|Solo 2nd
|173
|Kelly Kraft
|149.382
|255.586
|Solo 2nd
|174
|Cameron Champ
|148.848
|256.12
|Solo 2nd
|175
|Tyson Alexander
|143.633
|261.335
|Solo 2nd
|176
|Roger Sloan
|134.399
|270.569
|Solo 2nd
|178
|S.Y. Noh
|118.517
|286.451
|Solo 2nd
|179
|Paul Barjon
|113.824
|291.144
|Solo 2nd
|180
|Stewart Cink
|113.442
|291.526
|Solo 2nd
|182
|Callum Tarren
|110.69
|294.278
|Solo 2nd
Everyone else in the field from No. 184 Wilson Furr on back can’t crack the top 125 without a win, which obviously would come with a two-year winner’s exemption.