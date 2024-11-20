What bubble-boy Wesley Bryan, others need to do at RSM Classic to keep their cards

You can call Wesley Bryan the bubble boy – at least for this week.

Bryan sits No. 125 in FedExCup points heading into the RSM Classic, which begins Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The RSM offers players one final chance to secure their full PGA Tour card for next season, and finishing inside that coveted top 125 would do the trick.

Jacob Bridgeman, at No. 109, is the lowest-ranked player in points who has mathematically clinched his spot in the top 125, while No. 110 Michael Kim is the highest-ranked player still with work to do. Kim needs to finish in a two-way tie for 55th or better to keep his full card, though that is considering a perfect storm below him. More realistically, everyone from No. 118 Joe Highsmith on up has to be feeling pretty comfortable.

Bryan would need to win in order to guarantee full status for next season.

Here is a look at the minimum finishes needed for players inside the top 125 to stay there:

(Note: Not in the RSM field are No. 112 Ben Silverman, No. 116 Ryan Fox, No. 117 Chris Gotterup and No. 121 Sami Valimaki, though Gotterup is a tournament winner this season; No. 111 Matt McCarty, who is playing RSM, is also a tournament winner this year.)

FEDEXCUP ﻿RANK PLAYER FEDEXCUP POINTS MINIMUM FINISH NEEDED 110 Michael Kim 505.31 Two-way T-55 or better 111 Matt McCarty 504 Two-way T-52 or better 113 Vince Whaley 488.98 Two-way T-28 or better 114 Chad Ramey 484.817 Solo 26th or better 115 Nate Lashley 483.551 Solo 25th or better 118 Joe Highsmith 461.898 Solo 9th or better 119 Alex Smalley 434.86 T-7 or better 120 David Skinns 428.129 T-6 or better 122 Sam Ryder 419.861 T-4 or better 123 Zac Blair 417.176 T-3 or better 124 Joel Dahmen 406.6 T-2 or better 125 Wesley Bryan 404.968 WIN

As for the chasers, Henrik Norlander is currently the first man out at No. 126, but fewer than nine points behind Bryan. That means that Norlander would need at least a two-way tie for 49th to have a chance of cracking the top 125; if Bryan made the cut, Norlander would need a better finish than that.

Here is a look at the minimum finishes needed for players to move into the top 125:

(Note: Matt Wallace, Michael Thorbjornsen, Gary Woodland, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink already have full status locked up for 2025, whether as a tournament winner in the past two seasons, reigning PGA Tour University No. 1, or via a career-money exemption.)

﻿FEDEXCUP RANK PLAYER FEDEXCUP POINTS POINTS FROM NO. 125 MINIMUM FINISH NEEDED 126 Henrik Norlander 396.304 8.664 Two-way T-49 127 Daniel Berger 392.489 12.479 Two-way T-43 128 Hayden Springer 389.146 15.822 Solo 40th 129 Pierceson Coody 387.676 17.292 Two-way T-38 130 S.H. Kim 378.766 26.202 Solo 31st 131 Dylan Wu 375.959 29.009 Solo 29th 132 Kevin Tway 356.477 48.491 Solo 18th 133 Matt Wallace 354.336 50.632 Solo 17th 134 Carl Yuan 352.304 52.664 Solo 16th 135 Garrick Higgo 351.407 53.561 Two-way 15th 136 Ale Tosti 348.546 56.422 Solo 14th 137 Taylor Montgomery 329.231 75.737 Two-way T-9 138 Michael Thorbjornsen 318.371 86.597 Two-way T-7 139 Gary Woodland 312.242 92.726 Two-way T-6 140 Kevin Streelman 301.488 103.48 Two-way T-5 141 Matt NeSmith 301.463 103.505 Two-way T-5 142 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 297.692 107.276 Solo 5th 143 Brandon Wu 291.126 113.842 Three-way T-4 144 Nick Hardy 285.119 119.849 Two-way T-4 145 Trace Crowe 274.234 130.734 Solo 4th 146 Troy Merritt 270.622 134.346 Solo 4th 147 Joseph Bramlett 267.654 137.314 Three-way T-3 149 Robby Shelton 257.564 147.404 Two-way T-3 150 Ryan Moore 255.398 149.57 Two-way T-3 151 Erik Barnes 253.002 151.966 Two-way T-3 152 Martin Laird 243.963 161.005 Two-way T-3 154 Hayden Buckley 228.298 176.67 Solo 3rd 155 Kevin Chappell 227.16 177.808 Solo 3rd 156 Bud Cauley 222.848 182.12 Solo 3rd 157 Martin Trainer 220.325 184.643 Solo 3rd 158 Lanto Griffin 216.277 188.691 Solo 3rd 160 Webb Simpson 205.229 199.739 Three-way T-2 161 Ryan McCormick 204.709 200.259 Three-way T-2 162 Zach Johnson 202.129 202.839 Three-way T-2 163 Chez Reavie 197.305 207.663 Three-way T-2 164 Tom Whitney 194.77 210.198 Two-way T-2 165 Justin Suh 192.572 212.396 Two-way T-2 166 Aaron Baddeley 188.794 216.174 Two-way T-2 169 Tyler Duncan 168.528 236.44 Two-way T-2 170 Ryan Brehm 166.143 238.825 Two-way T-2 171 Austin Smotherman 159.773 245.195 Solo 2nd 173 Kelly Kraft 149.382 255.586 Solo 2nd 174 Cameron Champ 148.848 256.12 Solo 2nd 175 Tyson Alexander 143.633 261.335 Solo 2nd 176 Roger Sloan 134.399 270.569 Solo 2nd 178 S.Y. Noh 118.517 286.451 Solo 2nd 179 Paul Barjon 113.824 291.144 Solo 2nd 180 Stewart Cink 113.442 291.526 Solo 2nd 182 Callum Tarren 110.69 294.278 Solo 2nd

Everyone else in the field from No. 184 Wilson Furr on back can’t crack the top 125 without a win, which obviously would come with a two-year winner’s exemption.