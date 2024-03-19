 Skip navigation
Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round
Olympics closer to adding mixed-team event in golf for 2028
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue
Edey, Knecht lead AP All-America teams
bijanlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate from 2024 NFL Free Agency

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_voltastage2hl_240319.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 2
nbc_pft_simmswrrankings_240319.jpg
Simms defends his 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings
nbc_pft_vikingsjjmccarthy_240319.jpg
MIN reportedly to have private McCarthy workout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What Taylor Moore learned from Masters debut: Avoid the merchandise building

  
Published March 19, 2024 12:38 PM

Taylor Moore made his Masters debut last year after earning his maiden PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship.

He’s back this week to defend his title at Innisbrook and he’s already booked a trip to Augusta National in a few weeks, courtesy making last year’s Tour Championship.

The Masters is a tournament in which players benefit greatly from experience and Moore will get a chance to apply what he’s learned. He already got in a couple of practice rounds ahead of Bay Hill and he told media on Tuesday at the Valspar that he’s trying to do his best to treat majors and signature events like regular tournaments.

But if there is any institutional knowledge Moore gleaned from his first Masters it’s this: “I’m going to avoid that tournament shop. That thing is madness there. Everybody is trying to get the gnome and hoodies and all kinds of stuff. That thing is crazy.”

Live and learn.

“I think we spent quite a bit,” Moore said. “Which, first time there, you got to take care of your friends and family, for sure, but we spent quite a bit in that shop.”

Fortunately for Moore, he tied for 39th a year ago and earned $79,200.