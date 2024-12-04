 Skip navigation
Who’s up, who’s down in average driving distance on PGA Tour?

  
Published December 4, 2024 10:01 AM

Getting longer has long been all the rage on the PGA Tour, though this year more players lost yardage off the tee than gained.

Of the 136 players who logged enough qualifying rounds in both the 2022-23 and 2024 seasons, 86 of them averaged fewer yards off the tee this year than in the previous season. That group was led by Taylor Montgomery, who lost 14.1 yards off the tee, though that was likely attributed mostly to shoulder issues that plagued Montgomery this year. He made just two regular-season starts after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in early May before returning to log six fall starts (and four MCs).

“I’ve just been struggling off the tee, like can’t even really compete,” said Montgomery this fall in Las Vegas. "... If most guys saw some of the shots that I’ve been hitting, they would’ve quit the game a long time ago.”

Adam Schenk, meanwhile, shot up the distance rankings, adding 11.2 yards to break the 300-yard mark (302.1 yards). The 32-year-old Schenk had a solid year, easily keeping his card thanks to six top-25s and a No. 98 position in points. Also gained significant yardage was Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner this season. Golf.com highlighted one reason for Schauffele gaining 4.4 yards this year, sixth most on Tour.

Impressively, both Carson Young and Martin Trainer averaged exactly the same in driving distance each of the past two seasons.

Here is a deeper dive into the numbers:

BIGGEST GAINS
1. Adam Schenk, +11.2 yards (302.1)
2. Chesson Hadley, +5.7 (305)
3. Cameron Champ, +4.9 (322.8)
4. Harris English, +4.6 (301.9)
5. Alex Smalley, +4.5 (307.5)
6. Xander Schauffele, +4.4 (308.5)
7. Stephan Jaeger, +4.2 (310.3)
7. Tony Finau, +4.2 (308.4)
9. Tyson Alexander, +3.8 (303.3)
10. Chris Kirk, +3.5 (299.9)

BIGGEST LOSSES
1. Taylor Montgomery, -14.1 (289.7)
2. Rickie Fowler, -10.4 (297.7)
3. Emiliano Grillo, -8.8 (292.5)
4. Nicolai Hojgaard, -8.6 (309.1)
5. Cam Davis, -7.8 (303.2)
6. Ludvig Åberg. -7 (310.1)
7. Cameron Young, -6.8 (308.9)
8. Luke List, -6.6 (304.7)
9. Scottie Scheffler, -6.5 (303.8)
10. Hayden Buckley, -6.4 (298)

LAST SEASON’S TOP 10
1. Rory McIlroy, -6.1 yards (new rank: 2)
4. Cameron Champ, +4.9 (new rank: 1)
5. Nicolai Hojgaard, -8.6 (new rank: 26)
6. Ludvig Åberg, -7 (new rank: 22)
7. Cameron Young, -6.8 (new rank: 29)
8. Ben An, +1.5 (new rank: 3)
9. Vincent Norrman, -3.2 (new rank: 17)
10. Matti Schmid, -5.9 (new rank: 35)

Full progression, regression

﻿PLAYER 2022-23 RK 2024 RK YDS +/- RK +/-
Adam Schenk 290.9 168 302.1 81 11.2 87
Chesson Hadley 299.3 110 305 56 5.7 54
Cameron Champ 317.9 4 322.8 1 4.9 3
Harris English 297.3 125 301.9 83 4.6 42
Alex Smalley 303 78 307.5 38 4.5 40
Xander Schauffele 304.1 68 308.5 33 4.4 35
Stephan Jaeger 306.1 50 310.3 21 4.2 29
Tony Finau 304.2 66 308.4 34 4.2 32
Tyson Alexander 299.5 105 303.3 67 3.8 38
Chris Kirk 296.4 133 299.9 103 3.5 30
Erik van Rooyen 304.9 59 308.2 35 3.3 24
Jordan Spieth 303.6 74 306.9 43 3.3 31
Taylor Pendrith 310.4 30 313.6 10 3.2 20
Carl Yuan 306.8 47 309.8 23 3 24
Henrik Norlander 292.3 165 295.3 142 3 23
Wesley Bryan 299.6 103 302.6 75 3 28
J.J. Spaun 298.8 115 301.5 88 2.7 27
Maverick McNealy 299.9 99 302.5 77 2.6 22
Kurt Kitayama 306.2 49 308.7 32 2.5 17
Lanto Griffin 302.3 81 304.8 58 2.5 23
Peter Malnati 295.2 144 297.7 121 2.5 23
Justin Rose 295.2 144 297.5 126 2.3 18
Hideki Matsuyama 297.2 127 299.4 107 2.2 20
Mark Hubbard 292.6 163 294.7 146 2.1 17
Adam Hadwin 295.7 140 297.6 124 1.9 16
Harry Hall 299.8 101 301.5 88 1.7 13
Byeong Hun An 315.6 8 317.1 3 1.5 5
Tom Kim 297.6 121 299 111 1.4 10
Zac Blair 281.6 190 283 180 1.4 10
Ryan Moore 287 182 288.3 174 1.3 8
Adam Svensson 296.2 134 297.4 128 1.2 6
K.H. Lee 300.7 91 301.9 83 1.2 8
Justin Lower 294.2 150 295.2 143 1 7
Billy Horschel 298.5 117 299.4 107 0.9 10
Patton Kizzire 300.8 90 301.7 87 0.9 3
Ryan Brehm 308.1 39 309 28 0.9 11
Justin Suh 299.4 108 300.2 100 0.8 8
Sahith Theegala 304.9 59 305.7 53 0.8 6
Justin Thomas 308.5 38 309.1 26 0.6 12
Corey Conners 300.6 92 301.2 90 0.6 2
Matt NeSmith 297.1 128 297.7 121 0.6 7
Webb Simpson 299.6 103 300.2 100 0.6 3
Brice Garnett 288.7 177 289.2 173 0.5 4
Wyndham Clark 313.5 15 314 8 0.5 7
Russell Henley 290.9 168 291.3 164 0.4 4
Seamus Power 300 98 300.3 99 0.3 -1
Tom Hoge 295.9 137 296.2 134 0.3 3
Kevin Streelman 297.3 125 297.5 126 0.2 -1
Carson Young 295.6 142 295.6 136 0 6
Martin Trainer 302.2 83 302.2 80 0 3
Keegan Bradley 305.6 54 305.5 54 -0.1 0
Collin Morikawa 296.2 134 296 135 -0.2 -1
Aaron Rai 294.1 151 293.8 153 -0.3 -2
Austin Eckroat 301.1 88 300.8 93 -0.3 -5
Taylor Moore 307.1 46 306.8 45 -0.3 1
Chad Ramey 294.3 148 293.9 151 -0.4 -3
Doug Ghim 297.7 119 297.2 129 -0.5 -10
Nick Taylor 293.7 155 293.2 154 -0.5 1
Sungjae Im 299.3 110 298.8 113 -0.5 -3
Austin Smotherman 300.4 94 299.8 104 -0.6 -10
Chez Reavie 288.4 178 287.8 176 -0.6 2
Troy Merritt 293.4 158 292.8 158 -0.6 0
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 291.4 167 290.7 166 -0.7 1
Gary Woodland 313.8 13 313.1 11 -0.7 2
Brian Harman 293.6 156 292.7 160 -0.9 -4
Andrew Novak 299.7 102 298.7 115 -1 -13
Aaron Baddeley 284.5 185 283.4 179 -1.1 6
Tyler Duncan 298.8 115 297.6 124 -1.2 -9
Kevin Chappell 302 84 300.7 95 -1.3 -11
Mackenzie Hughes 299.5 105 298.2 117 -1.3 -12
Joseph Bramlett 312.4 18 311 17 -1.4 1
Sam Ryder 294.3 148 292.8 158 -1.5 -10
Charley Hoffman 306.1 50 304.4 61 -1.7 -11
Eric Cole 299 113 297.2 129 -1.8 -16
Greyson Sigg 295.8 138 294 149 -1.8 -11
Keith Mitchell 313.7 14 311.8 14 -1.9 0
Martin Laird 292.4 164 290.5 168 -1.9 -4
Kevin Tway 308.1 39 306.2 49 -1.9 -10
Tommy Fleetwood 302.3 81 300.4 97 -1.9 -16
Garrick Higgo 310.8 27 308.8 30 -2 -3
Si Woo Kim 296.9 130 294.8 145 -2.1 -15
Joel Dahmen 296.1 136 294 149 -2.1 -13
Michael Kim 305 58 302.9 70 -2.1 -12
Brendon Todd 282 189 279.8 184 -2.2 5
C.T. Pan 296.6 132 294.4 148 -2.2 -16
Davis Riley 305.9 52 303.6 66 -2.3 -14
Ryan Palmer 301.2 87 298.8 113 -2.4 -26
Robby Shelton 294.1 151 291.6 162 -2.5 -11
Viktor Hovland 307.6 44 305.1 55 -2.5 -11
Dylan Wu 298.2 118 295.6 136 -2.6 -18
Beau Hossler 305.3 57 302.7 73 -2.6 -16
Patrick Rodgers 308.8 35 306.1 51 -2.7 -16
David Lipsky 292.7 162 289.6 172 -3.1 -10
Vincent Norrman 314.2 9 311 17 -3.2 -8
Kevin Yu 311.3 23 308 37 -3.3 -14
Jason Day 304.2 66 300.8 93 -3.4 -27
Shane Lowry 303.8 71 300.4 97 -3.4 -26
Lee Hodges 300.3 95 296.6 132 -3.7 -37
Andrew Putnam 284.7 184 280.8 183 -3.9 1
J.T. Poston 297 129 293.1 156 -3.9 -27
Davis Thompson 310.3 31 306.3 47 -4 -16
Matt Wallace 302.7 79 298.7 115 -4 -36
Nico Echavarria 299.4 108 295.4 140 -4 -32
Sam Burns 311.4 21 307.4 39 -4 -18
Brandon Wu 295.7 140 291.5 163 -4.2 -23
Sam Stevens 310.6 28 306.3 47 -4.3 -19
Nate Lashley 297.4 124 293 157 -4.4 -33
Thomas Detry 307.7 43 303.3 67 -4.4 -24
Ben Griffin 300.1 97 295.6 136 -4.5 -39
Max Homa 304.8 62 300.2 100 -4.6 -38
Alex Noren 300.2 96 295.5 139 -4.7 -43
Nick Hardy 309.2 34 304.5 60 -4.7 -26
Ben Taylor 304.1 68 299.4 107 -4.7 -39
S.H. Kim 308.7 36 303.9 62 -4.8 -26
Sepp Straka 299.5 105 294.7 146 -4.8 -41
Denny McCarthy 295.5 143 290.6 167 -4.9 -24
Lucas Glover 294.9 146 289.9 170 -5 -24
Akshay Bhatia 304.9 59 299.8 104 -5.1 -45
Callum Tarren 312 19 306.9 43 -5.1 -24
Matt Fitzpatrick 304.1 68 299 111 -5.1 -43
Adam Scott 313 17 307.1 41 -5.9 -24
Matti Schmid 314.1 10 308.2 35 -5.9 -25
Patrick Cantlay 308.6 37 302.7 73 -5.9 -36
Zach Johnson 290.1 171 284.1 178 -6 -7
Matt Kuchar 294.4 147 288.3 174 -6.1 -27
Rory McIlroy 326.3 1 320.2 2 -6.1 -1
Hayden Buckley 304.4 65 298 120 -6.4 -55
Scottie Scheffler 310.3 31 303.8 64 -6.5 -33
Luke List 311.3 23 304.7 59 -6.6 -36
Cameron Young 315.7 7 308.9 29 -6.8 -22
Ludvig Åberg 317.1 6 310.1 22 -7 -16
Cam Davis 311 26 303.2 69 -7.8 -43
Nicolai Højgaard 317.7 5 309.1 26 -8.6 -21
Emiliano Grillo 301.3 86 292.5 161 -8.8 -75
Rickie Fowler 308.1 39 297.7 121 -10.4 -82
Taylor Montgomery 303.8 71 289.7 171 -14.1 -100