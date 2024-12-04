Who’s up, who’s down in average driving distance on PGA Tour?
Getting longer has long been all the rage on the PGA Tour, though this year more players lost yardage off the tee than gained.
Of the 136 players who logged enough qualifying rounds in both the 2022-23 and 2024 seasons, 86 of them averaged fewer yards off the tee this year than in the previous season. That group was led by Taylor Montgomery, who lost 14.1 yards off the tee, though that was likely attributed mostly to shoulder issues that plagued Montgomery this year. He made just two regular-season starts after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in early May before returning to log six fall starts (and four MCs).
“I’ve just been struggling off the tee, like can’t even really compete,” said Montgomery this fall in Las Vegas. "... If most guys saw some of the shots that I’ve been hitting, they would’ve quit the game a long time ago.”
Adam Schenk, meanwhile, shot up the distance rankings, adding 11.2 yards to break the 300-yard mark (302.1 yards). The 32-year-old Schenk had a solid year, easily keeping his card thanks to six top-25s and a No. 98 position in points. Also gained significant yardage was Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner this season. Golf.com highlighted one reason for Schauffele gaining 4.4 yards this year, sixth most on Tour.
Impressively, both Carson Young and Martin Trainer averaged exactly the same in driving distance each of the past two seasons.
Here is a deeper dive into the numbers:
BIGGEST GAINS
1. Adam Schenk, +11.2 yards (302.1)
2. Chesson Hadley, +5.7 (305)
3. Cameron Champ, +4.9 (322.8)
4. Harris English, +4.6 (301.9)
5. Alex Smalley, +4.5 (307.5)
6. Xander Schauffele, +4.4 (308.5)
7. Stephan Jaeger, +4.2 (310.3)
7. Tony Finau, +4.2 (308.4)
9. Tyson Alexander, +3.8 (303.3)
10. Chris Kirk, +3.5 (299.9)
BIGGEST LOSSES
1. Taylor Montgomery, -14.1 (289.7)
2. Rickie Fowler, -10.4 (297.7)
3. Emiliano Grillo, -8.8 (292.5)
4. Nicolai Hojgaard, -8.6 (309.1)
5. Cam Davis, -7.8 (303.2)
6. Ludvig Åberg. -7 (310.1)
7. Cameron Young, -6.8 (308.9)
8. Luke List, -6.6 (304.7)
9. Scottie Scheffler, -6.5 (303.8)
10. Hayden Buckley, -6.4 (298)
LAST SEASON’S TOP 10
1. Rory McIlroy, -6.1 yards (new rank: 2)
4. Cameron Champ, +4.9 (new rank: 1)
5. Nicolai Hojgaard, -8.6 (new rank: 26)
6. Ludvig Åberg, -7 (new rank: 22)
7. Cameron Young, -6.8 (new rank: 29)
8. Ben An, +1.5 (new rank: 3)
9. Vincent Norrman, -3.2 (new rank: 17)
10. Matti Schmid, -5.9 (new rank: 35)
Full progression, regression
|PLAYER
|2022-23
|RK
|2024
|RK
|YDS +/-
|RK +/-
|Adam Schenk
|290.9
|168
|302.1
|81
|11.2
|87
|Chesson Hadley
|299.3
|110
|305
|56
|5.7
|54
|Cameron Champ
|317.9
|4
|322.8
|1
|4.9
|3
|Harris English
|297.3
|125
|301.9
|83
|4.6
|42
|Alex Smalley
|303
|78
|307.5
|38
|4.5
|40
|Xander Schauffele
|304.1
|68
|308.5
|33
|4.4
|35
|Stephan Jaeger
|306.1
|50
|310.3
|21
|4.2
|29
|Tony Finau
|304.2
|66
|308.4
|34
|4.2
|32
|Tyson Alexander
|299.5
|105
|303.3
|67
|3.8
|38
|Chris Kirk
|296.4
|133
|299.9
|103
|3.5
|30
|Erik van Rooyen
|304.9
|59
|308.2
|35
|3.3
|24
|Jordan Spieth
|303.6
|74
|306.9
|43
|3.3
|31
|Taylor Pendrith
|310.4
|30
|313.6
|10
|3.2
|20
|Carl Yuan
|306.8
|47
|309.8
|23
|3
|24
|Henrik Norlander
|292.3
|165
|295.3
|142
|3
|23
|Wesley Bryan
|299.6
|103
|302.6
|75
|3
|28
|J.J. Spaun
|298.8
|115
|301.5
|88
|2.7
|27
|Maverick McNealy
|299.9
|99
|302.5
|77
|2.6
|22
|Kurt Kitayama
|306.2
|49
|308.7
|32
|2.5
|17
|Lanto Griffin
|302.3
|81
|304.8
|58
|2.5
|23
|Peter Malnati
|295.2
|144
|297.7
|121
|2.5
|23
|Justin Rose
|295.2
|144
|297.5
|126
|2.3
|18
|Hideki Matsuyama
|297.2
|127
|299.4
|107
|2.2
|20
|Mark Hubbard
|292.6
|163
|294.7
|146
|2.1
|17
|Adam Hadwin
|295.7
|140
|297.6
|124
|1.9
|16
|Harry Hall
|299.8
|101
|301.5
|88
|1.7
|13
|Byeong Hun An
|315.6
|8
|317.1
|3
|1.5
|5
|Tom Kim
|297.6
|121
|299
|111
|1.4
|10
|Zac Blair
|281.6
|190
|283
|180
|1.4
|10
|Ryan Moore
|287
|182
|288.3
|174
|1.3
|8
|Adam Svensson
|296.2
|134
|297.4
|128
|1.2
|6
|K.H. Lee
|300.7
|91
|301.9
|83
|1.2
|8
|Justin Lower
|294.2
|150
|295.2
|143
|1
|7
|Billy Horschel
|298.5
|117
|299.4
|107
|0.9
|10
|Patton Kizzire
|300.8
|90
|301.7
|87
|0.9
|3
|Ryan Brehm
|308.1
|39
|309
|28
|0.9
|11
|Justin Suh
|299.4
|108
|300.2
|100
|0.8
|8
|Sahith Theegala
|304.9
|59
|305.7
|53
|0.8
|6
|Justin Thomas
|308.5
|38
|309.1
|26
|0.6
|12
|Corey Conners
|300.6
|92
|301.2
|90
|0.6
|2
|Matt NeSmith
|297.1
|128
|297.7
|121
|0.6
|7
|Webb Simpson
|299.6
|103
|300.2
|100
|0.6
|3
|Brice Garnett
|288.7
|177
|289.2
|173
|0.5
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|313.5
|15
|314
|8
|0.5
|7
|Russell Henley
|290.9
|168
|291.3
|164
|0.4
|4
|Seamus Power
|300
|98
|300.3
|99
|0.3
|-1
|Tom Hoge
|295.9
|137
|296.2
|134
|0.3
|3
|Kevin Streelman
|297.3
|125
|297.5
|126
|0.2
|-1
|Carson Young
|295.6
|142
|295.6
|136
|0
|6
|Martin Trainer
|302.2
|83
|302.2
|80
|0
|3
|Keegan Bradley
|305.6
|54
|305.5
|54
|-0.1
|0
|Collin Morikawa
|296.2
|134
|296
|135
|-0.2
|-1
|Aaron Rai
|294.1
|151
|293.8
|153
|-0.3
|-2
|Austin Eckroat
|301.1
|88
|300.8
|93
|-0.3
|-5
|Taylor Moore
|307.1
|46
|306.8
|45
|-0.3
|1
|Chad Ramey
|294.3
|148
|293.9
|151
|-0.4
|-3
|Doug Ghim
|297.7
|119
|297.2
|129
|-0.5
|-10
|Nick Taylor
|293.7
|155
|293.2
|154
|-0.5
|1
|Sungjae Im
|299.3
|110
|298.8
|113
|-0.5
|-3
|Austin Smotherman
|300.4
|94
|299.8
|104
|-0.6
|-10
|Chez Reavie
|288.4
|178
|287.8
|176
|-0.6
|2
|Troy Merritt
|293.4
|158
|292.8
|158
|-0.6
|0
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|291.4
|167
|290.7
|166
|-0.7
|1
|Gary Woodland
|313.8
|13
|313.1
|11
|-0.7
|2
|Brian Harman
|293.6
|156
|292.7
|160
|-0.9
|-4
|Andrew Novak
|299.7
|102
|298.7
|115
|-1
|-13
|Aaron Baddeley
|284.5
|185
|283.4
|179
|-1.1
|6
|Tyler Duncan
|298.8
|115
|297.6
|124
|-1.2
|-9
|Kevin Chappell
|302
|84
|300.7
|95
|-1.3
|-11
|Mackenzie Hughes
|299.5
|105
|298.2
|117
|-1.3
|-12
|Joseph Bramlett
|312.4
|18
|311
|17
|-1.4
|1
|Sam Ryder
|294.3
|148
|292.8
|158
|-1.5
|-10
|Charley Hoffman
|306.1
|50
|304.4
|61
|-1.7
|-11
|Eric Cole
|299
|113
|297.2
|129
|-1.8
|-16
|Greyson Sigg
|295.8
|138
|294
|149
|-1.8
|-11
|Keith Mitchell
|313.7
|14
|311.8
|14
|-1.9
|0
|Martin Laird
|292.4
|164
|290.5
|168
|-1.9
|-4
|Kevin Tway
|308.1
|39
|306.2
|49
|-1.9
|-10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|302.3
|81
|300.4
|97
|-1.9
|-16
|Garrick Higgo
|310.8
|27
|308.8
|30
|-2
|-3
|Si Woo Kim
|296.9
|130
|294.8
|145
|-2.1
|-15
|Joel Dahmen
|296.1
|136
|294
|149
|-2.1
|-13
|Michael Kim
|305
|58
|302.9
|70
|-2.1
|-12
|Brendon Todd
|282
|189
|279.8
|184
|-2.2
|5
|C.T. Pan
|296.6
|132
|294.4
|148
|-2.2
|-16
|Davis Riley
|305.9
|52
|303.6
|66
|-2.3
|-14
|Ryan Palmer
|301.2
|87
|298.8
|113
|-2.4
|-26
|Robby Shelton
|294.1
|151
|291.6
|162
|-2.5
|-11
|Viktor Hovland
|307.6
|44
|305.1
|55
|-2.5
|-11
|Dylan Wu
|298.2
|118
|295.6
|136
|-2.6
|-18
|Beau Hossler
|305.3
|57
|302.7
|73
|-2.6
|-16
|Patrick Rodgers
|308.8
|35
|306.1
|51
|-2.7
|-16
|David Lipsky
|292.7
|162
|289.6
|172
|-3.1
|-10
|Vincent Norrman
|314.2
|9
|311
|17
|-3.2
|-8
|Kevin Yu
|311.3
|23
|308
|37
|-3.3
|-14
|Jason Day
|304.2
|66
|300.8
|93
|-3.4
|-27
|Shane Lowry
|303.8
|71
|300.4
|97
|-3.4
|-26
|Lee Hodges
|300.3
|95
|296.6
|132
|-3.7
|-37
|Andrew Putnam
|284.7
|184
|280.8
|183
|-3.9
|1
|J.T. Poston
|297
|129
|293.1
|156
|-3.9
|-27
|Davis Thompson
|310.3
|31
|306.3
|47
|-4
|-16
|Matt Wallace
|302.7
|79
|298.7
|115
|-4
|-36
|Nico Echavarria
|299.4
|108
|295.4
|140
|-4
|-32
|Sam Burns
|311.4
|21
|307.4
|39
|-4
|-18
|Brandon Wu
|295.7
|140
|291.5
|163
|-4.2
|-23
|Sam Stevens
|310.6
|28
|306.3
|47
|-4.3
|-19
|Nate Lashley
|297.4
|124
|293
|157
|-4.4
|-33
|Thomas Detry
|307.7
|43
|303.3
|67
|-4.4
|-24
|Ben Griffin
|300.1
|97
|295.6
|136
|-4.5
|-39
|Max Homa
|304.8
|62
|300.2
|100
|-4.6
|-38
|Alex Noren
|300.2
|96
|295.5
|139
|-4.7
|-43
|Nick Hardy
|309.2
|34
|304.5
|60
|-4.7
|-26
|Ben Taylor
|304.1
|68
|299.4
|107
|-4.7
|-39
|S.H. Kim
|308.7
|36
|303.9
|62
|-4.8
|-26
|Sepp Straka
|299.5
|105
|294.7
|146
|-4.8
|-41
|Denny McCarthy
|295.5
|143
|290.6
|167
|-4.9
|-24
|Lucas Glover
|294.9
|146
|289.9
|170
|-5
|-24
|Akshay Bhatia
|304.9
|59
|299.8
|104
|-5.1
|-45
|Callum Tarren
|312
|19
|306.9
|43
|-5.1
|-24
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|304.1
|68
|299
|111
|-5.1
|-43
|Adam Scott
|313
|17
|307.1
|41
|-5.9
|-24
|Matti Schmid
|314.1
|10
|308.2
|35
|-5.9
|-25
|Patrick Cantlay
|308.6
|37
|302.7
|73
|-5.9
|-36
|Zach Johnson
|290.1
|171
|284.1
|178
|-6
|-7
|Matt Kuchar
|294.4
|147
|288.3
|174
|-6.1
|-27
|Rory McIlroy
|326.3
|1
|320.2
|2
|-6.1
|-1
|Hayden Buckley
|304.4
|65
|298
|120
|-6.4
|-55
|Scottie Scheffler
|310.3
|31
|303.8
|64
|-6.5
|-33
|Luke List
|311.3
|23
|304.7
|59
|-6.6
|-36
|Cameron Young
|315.7
|7
|308.9
|29
|-6.8
|-22
|Ludvig Åberg
|317.1
|6
|310.1
|22
|-7
|-16
|Cam Davis
|311
|26
|303.2
|69
|-7.8
|-43
|Nicolai Højgaard
|317.7
|5
|309.1
|26
|-8.6
|-21
|Emiliano Grillo
|301.3
|86
|292.5
|161
|-8.8
|-75
|Rickie Fowler
|308.1
|39
|297.7
|121
|-10.4
|-82
|Taylor Montgomery
|303.8
|71
|289.7
|171
|-14.1
|-100