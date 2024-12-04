Who’s up, who’s down in average driving distance on PGA Tour?

Getting longer has long been all the rage on the PGA Tour, though this year more players lost yardage off the tee than gained.

Of the 136 players who logged enough qualifying rounds in both the 2022-23 and 2024 seasons, 86 of them averaged fewer yards off the tee this year than in the previous season. That group was led by Taylor Montgomery, who lost 14.1 yards off the tee, though that was likely attributed mostly to shoulder issues that plagued Montgomery this year. He made just two regular-season starts after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in early May before returning to log six fall starts (and four MCs).

“I’ve just been struggling off the tee, like can’t even really compete,” said Montgomery this fall in Las Vegas. "... If most guys saw some of the shots that I’ve been hitting, they would’ve quit the game a long time ago.”

Adam Schenk, meanwhile, shot up the distance rankings, adding 11.2 yards to break the 300-yard mark (302.1 yards). The 32-year-old Schenk had a solid year, easily keeping his card thanks to six top-25s and a No. 98 position in points. Also gained significant yardage was Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner this season. Golf.com highlighted one reason for Schauffele gaining 4.4 yards this year, sixth most on Tour.

Impressively, both Carson Young and Martin Trainer averaged exactly the same in driving distance each of the past two seasons.

Here is a deeper dive into the numbers:

BIGGEST GAINS

1. Adam Schenk, +11.2 yards (302.1)

2. Chesson Hadley, +5.7 (305)

3. Cameron Champ, +4.9 (322.8)

4. Harris English, +4.6 (301.9)

5. Alex Smalley, +4.5 (307.5)

6. Xander Schauffele, +4.4 (308.5)

7. Stephan Jaeger, +4.2 (310.3)

7. Tony Finau, +4.2 (308.4)

9. Tyson Alexander, +3.8 (303.3)

10. Chris Kirk, +3.5 (299.9)

BIGGEST LOSSES

1. Taylor Montgomery, -14.1 (289.7)

2. Rickie Fowler, -10.4 (297.7)

3. Emiliano Grillo, -8.8 (292.5)

4. Nicolai Hojgaard, -8.6 (309.1)

5. Cam Davis, -7.8 (303.2)

6. Ludvig Åberg. -7 (310.1)

7. Cameron Young, -6.8 (308.9)

8. Luke List, -6.6 (304.7)

9. Scottie Scheffler, -6.5 (303.8)

10. Hayden Buckley, -6.4 (298)

LAST SEASON’S TOP 10

1. Rory McIlroy, -6.1 yards (new rank: 2)

4. Cameron Champ, +4.9 (new rank: 1)

5. Nicolai Hojgaard, -8.6 (new rank: 26)

6. Ludvig Åberg, -7 (new rank: 22)

7. Cameron Young, -6.8 (new rank: 29)

8. Ben An, +1.5 (new rank: 3)

9. Vincent Norrman, -3.2 (new rank: 17)

10. Matti Schmid, -5.9 (new rank: 35)

Full progression, regression