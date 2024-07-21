 Skip navigation
Barracuda Championship - Round Three
Mac Meissner holds onto the lead in the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship
The Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship - Day Four
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines wins US Girls’ Junior, beating Asterisk Talley in record blowout
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Arike Ogunbowale and Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Stars to 117-109 win over U.S. Olympic team

nbc_golf_openfinalrdearlyhl_240721.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship, Early Final Round
nbc_golf_ptbcrd3hl_240720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Chase_Sexton.jpg
Sexton carries MX momentum into break at Washougal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yes, Open contender Daniel Brown smokes – just don’t tell his parents

  
Published July 21, 2024 09:13 AM

As Daniel Brown battles the elements and his fellow Open competitors Sunday afternoon at Royal Troon, don’t be surprised if the 29-year-old Englishman rips a dart or two.

“I suppose it could be a coping mechanism,” said Brown, who says he usually only gives into his bad habit of smoking cigarettes when he’s on the golf course.

He’s just trying to be discreet about it.

“I was trying to sneak,” Brown added. “I mean, my mom and dad are here. There’s a lot of people watching. I don’t know how people are going to take it. Obviously, I’m sure a lot of people know. [My parents] do know, but I don’t do it in front of them, or I don’t want to do it in front of them, so I try and hide it.”

Television cameras, though, have made that difficult, as multiple times on Saturday the broadcast showed Brown huddled under his umbrella, lighting up a heater amid the wet and windy conditions. His final smoke of the round came as he played the difficult par-4 finishing hole; he took a few puffs, posed for a quick photo with fans and then trudged to size up an impossible lie in a fairway bunker, which led to a closing double bogey.

Yet even with a 3-over finish over his last two holes to fall from the solo lead, Brown still finds himself in contention entering Sunday’s final round, which he’ll being at 2 under, two shots off the lead, and paired with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.