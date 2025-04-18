Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 field: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry return to defend title

Newly minted Masters champion Rory McIlroy will return with Shane Lowry to defend their title in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Zurich is the PGA Tour’s only official team event and features alternating rounds of fourball and foursomes (with a 36-hole cut). McIlroy and Lowry defeated Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey in a playoff last year at TPC Louisiana.

McIlroy did not compete in the RBC Heritage, a signature event. He opted, instead, to enjoy some down time after becoming the sixth man in history to complete the career Grand Slam.

Here’s a look at the full filed of 80 teams, which also includes Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry and the Hojgaard and Fitzpatrick brothers.