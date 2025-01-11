Desmond Claude scores 31 to lead Southern California over No. 13 Illinois 82-72

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Desmond Claude scored a season-high 31 points to lead Southern California to an 82-72 win over No. 13 Illinois on Saturday.

Wesley Yates III had 15 points — shooting 7 of 8 from the field — while Rashaun Agee had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten).

Illinois (12-4, 4-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped. Ben Humrichous had 15 points, while Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Tre White each scored 11.

Kasparas Jakucionis, the Illini’s leading scorer, missed his second straight game because of a forearm injury suffered Jan. 5 against Washington.

Takeaways

Illinois: The Illini have gotten off to a slow start in each game without Jakucionis. They trailed Penn State by six points early Wednesday before winning 91-52. They were down by nine points early to USC and never did get their offense going without their scoring and assist leader. They were 7 of 32 on 3-pointers.

USC: The Trojans didn’t get to the free-throw line very often. They were 9 of 11 on foul shots to Illinois’ 19 of 21. But they shot 52% to Illinois’ 37% and outrebounded the Illini 37-34. Illinois came into the game averaging 45.9 rebounds per game, best in the nation.

Key moment

The game was tied at 57 with 8:46 left. USC went on a 13-3 run to move in front 70-60 with 5:12 to go and Illinois didn’t threaten after that.

Key stat

Claude shot 12 for 20 from the field and made all seven of his free throws. Agee also was a shooting star. The graduate student sank three triples after making two all season and six in his career.

Up next

Southern California hosts Iowa on Tuesday night.

Illinois visits Indiana on Tuesday night.