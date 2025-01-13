How to watch Georgetown vs. St. John’s: Live stream info for Big East men’s college basketball game

Peacock is your source for college basketball action. The second game in a slate of three matchups begins on Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 PM when St. John’s hosts Georgetown in a Big East showdown. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Read on for all the information on how to live stream the game and follow college basketball on Peacock all season long.

How to watch Georgetown vs. St. John’s:

When: Tuesday, January 14

Tuesday, January 14 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

Madison Square Garden in New York, NY Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Georgetown:

The Hoyas (12-4, 3-1) will try to put an end to a two-game losing streak when they visit the Red Storm. Georgetown’s stout defense currently leads the Big East, allowing just 64.0 points per game. The Hoyas have four double-digit scorers in Thomas Sorber, Jayden Epps, Malik Mack and Micah Peavy.

St. John’s:

The Red Storm (14-3, 5-1) have been victorious in nine out of their last 10 contests, and currently sit in second place in the Big East. St. John’s is a perfect 11-0 at home this season. RJ Luis Jr. leads the Red Storm with a team-high 17.4 PPG, along with three other double-digit scorers in Zuby Ejiofor, Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond.

