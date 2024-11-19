How to watch Merrimack vs. No. 24 Rutgers: Live stream info for men’s college basketball game

No. 24 Rutgers welcomes Merrimack to Piscataway on Wednesday, exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Keep reading for how to watch and live stream the Merrimack at Rutgers men’s college basketball game. Plus, how to follow all of the college basketball action on NBC and Peacock this season.

This is the second meeting all-time between the schools. Rutgers leads the series 1-0 after winning its one and only game against Merrimack back in 2021, 43-35. The Scarlet Knights are 3-0 on the season while the Warriors are 1-2.

Merrimack most recently fell to Princeton, 68-57, despite 24 points from Adam “Budd” Clark. The sophomore guard is averaging 20.7 points per game. The Warriors started their season with a win over Vermont, 65-51, and followed it with a loss to VCU, 63-42. The last time Merrimack passed the 70-point mark was March 6, in a 72-66 win over Long Island University. This team has experience, with only six underclassmen (three true freshmen). Another player to watch is Sean Trumper, who is averaging 6.3 rebounds.

Rutgers beat Wagner, St. Peter’s and Monmouth to start the season, putting up 75 in the first two contests before going on a run to outlast Monmouth last Friday, 98-81. The Scarlet Knights have a fresh roster this season, with just three players (Jeremiah Williams, Jamichael Davis and Emmanuel Ogbole) returning. The rest of the team is made up of a highly-touted, five member freshman class, four players from the transfer portal and three walk-ons. The one to watch early this season is freshman Dylan Harper, who led the team with 24 points against St. Peter’s. He also scored 20 points in both outings against Wagner and Monmouth. He’s averaging 21.3 points per game. If Harper can surpass the 20-point mark against Merrimack, he’ll become the first player in school history to begin their career with four straight games of 20+ points.

Rutgers is heavily favored in this matchup, but if Merrimack can go on a scoring spree, the Warriors could make it interesting.

How to watch Merrimack at Rutgers men’s college basketball game:

When: Wednesday, November 20

Wednesday, November 20 Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

