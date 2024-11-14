How to watch No. 9 Arizona at Wisconsin: Live stream info for Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Wisconsin welcomes No. 9 Arizona to Madison on Friday, exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Keep reading for how to watch and live stream the Arizona at Wisconsin men’s college basketball game. Plus, how to follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

This is the ninth meeting all-time between the schools. Wisconsin leads the series 5-3. Their last meeting was last season, when Arizona beat Wisconsin, 98-73, in Tucson. Both teams are undefeated (Wildcats are 2-0, Badgers are 3-0).

Arizona comes to Wisconsin after two convincing wins over Canisius (93-64) and Old Dominion (102-44) to start the season. The Wildcats are one of the top teams in the country by scoring margin (43.5 pts/g). Fifth-year Caleb Love leads Arizona in scoring (13.5 ppg). The preseason first team All-American is in his second season with the Wildcats after spending his first three years at North Carolina. If he starts vs. Wisconsin, as expected, Love will become the third active player in men’s basketball to play his 140th game.

Wisconsin is 3-0 and is looking for a top 10 win at home for the second straight year. Through the Badgers’ first three games, they’re averaging 83.6 points per game. Sixth year graduate student John Tonje leads the team in scoring (17.7 ppg). Tonje is new to the team but is already described as “the dad.” He spent last season at Missouri, where he took a medical redshirt, and before that, he spent four years at Colorado State. The Badgers lead the nation in free throw shooting (92.5%). They are the only team in the nation shooting over 85% that has played three or more games.

Wisconsin’s defense has been the highlight of its first three games, but it will be tested against an Arizona team that is averaging 97.5 ppg.

How to watch Arizona at Wisconsin men’s college basketball game:

When: Friday, November 14

Friday, November 14 Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

