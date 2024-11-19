How to watch Penn vs Villanova: Live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

The Penn Quakers face the Villanova Wildcats tonight on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET. The last time these two teams went head-to-head was last November when the Quakers pulled off a 76-72 upset against the Wildcats.

See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s Penn vs Villanova men’s college basketball game, as well as additional information on how to watch Big East college basketball games on Peacock this season.

The Quakers are 2-2 after last Friday’s 86-69 loss to Saint Joseph’s. Led by head coach Steve Donahue, who is in his ninth season at the helm, the team is looking to turn the page after a disappointing season in which finished second-to-last in their conference with an 11-18 record. Two of the Quakers’ top scorers from last season may have transferred—including Tyler Perkins who now plays for Villanova—but two of the team’s new players have already had a promising start this season.

Junior guard/forward Ethan Roberts, who transferred from Drake, leads the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game. Junior guard Dylan Williams, a Triton College transfer, is currently averaging 11 points per game.

The Wildcats (2-3) were defeated 70-60 by the Virginia Cavaliers last Friday. Graduate forward Eric Dixon led the team with 20 points. He is averaging a team-high of 24.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. However, the Wildcats are still struggling to find their game. In Friday’s loss, they shot just 35.2% from the field, while allowing the Cavaliers to shoot 51% overall. The Wildcats are giving up an average of 72 points per game this season.

How to watch Penn vs Villanova:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 19

Tonight, Tuesday, November 19 Where: Finneran Pavilion

Finneran Pavilion Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

How do I watch Big East Basketball games on Peacock

There will be 28 games during the regular season and the conference tournament will stream exclusively on Peacock. Two games this season will be available on both Peacock and NBC.

Are all Big East Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

A total of 30 Big East Men’s Basketball games will be available to watch live on Peacock. 25 during the regular season and 5 conference tournament games.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

