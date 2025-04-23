Florida’s Todd Golden rounds out his coaching staff and officially fills 2 roster spots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Todd Golden officially filled two open spots on his staff Tuesday by promoting analytics director Jonathan Safir and hiring New York University head coach Dave Klatsky.

Safir and Klatsky replace John Andrzejek and Kevin Hovde. Andrzejek left to take the head coaching job at Campbell, and Hovde took over at Columbia.

Safir has been Florida’s director of basketball strategy and analytics since 2022, and Golden praised his work during the team’s national championship run in the NCAA Tournament. Klatsky, meanwhile, went 68-16 in three years at NYU and advanced to the Division III national title game last season.

Klatsky is married to Hovde’s sister.

“Dave is a high achiever and a proven winner,” Golden said. “Whether it was at Penn as a player, Colgate as an assistant, or NYU as the program’s head coach, Dave has won big everywhere he’s been. He has a great analytical sense for the game and is a great teacher on the floor.”

Florida also formally added Princeton transfer guard Xaivian Lee and incoming freshman CJ Ingram.

Lee averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season and will be a much-needed ball handler for Florida, which lost guards Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard to graduation and backup Denzel Aberdeen to the transfer portal.

Ingram headlines Florida’s 2025 class, which also includes Alex Lloyd. A 6-foot-6 wing, Ingram holds a consensus, top-25 ranking in the recruiting class. His father Cornelius Ingram played football and a little basketball for the Gators (2004-08).