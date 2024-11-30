How to watch UConn vs Maryland Eastern Shore College Basketball: Live stream info, tip off time, game preview

The back-to-back champions have taken a few punches to the chin; now it’s time for them to come back swinging.

The two-time defending champion UConn Huskies lost as many games in Hawaii this week as they did the entirety of last season. Now, they return to Connecticut and look to regain their footing with a matchup against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s matchup on Peacock.

How to watch UConn vs Maryland Eastern Shore college basketball

When: Tonight, Saturday, November 30

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

7:00 PM ET

Exclusively on Peacock

UConn vs Maryland Eastern Shore basketball head-to-head record

UConn and Maryland Eastern Shore have faced each other twice before, with both meetings resulting in Huskies victories.

The first came on Dec. 17, 2012, when UConn blew out UMES 84-50 at XL Center. The other came almost nine years later, on Nov. 30, 2021, also at XL Center, but saw a tighter 72-63 final score.

Where is the UConn vs Maryland Eastern Shore game being played?

The game is being played at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, where the Huskies play half of their home games. The other half are played at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus.

Did UConn basketball lose at the Maui Invitational?

The Huskies suffered a string of three surprising defeats in as many days at the 2024 Maui Invitational. The program lost its first game since Feb. 20 in a 99-97 overtime thriller against Memphis to open play in Hawaii Monday, suffered another nail-biter defeat to Colorado 73-72 Tuesday, then let go of the rope in an 85-67 loss to Dayton to close out its run.

With just three days to adjust back to the Eastern Time Zone, the Huskies will look to get back on track against the Hawks.

Hurley 'lost his mind' after call dooms UConn Dan Hurley said a call that played a part in UConn's loss to Memphis was a "complete joke," and while Dan Patrick says he's right, also says he can't lose his mind when he preaches pose and composure from his players.

What’s the last team to win three straight NCAA titles in college basketball?

Plenty of teams have won back-to-back titles in the NCAA era, but only one school has won three in a row. From 1967 to 1973, the UCLA Bruins won seven championships in a row, a string of dominance that has never come close to being replicated before or since.

If UConn wants to become the second team to manage three in a row, the Huskies have a lot of work to do.

UConn vs Maryland Eastern Shore basketball predictions

Expect UConn to get back in the win column in Hartford. This may not be the caliber of team that won Dan Hurley two straight national championships, but the Huskies are 37.5-point favorites for a reason. They should take care of business.

