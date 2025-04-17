 Skip navigation
Former Princeton point guard Xaivian Lee commits to national champion Florida

  
Published April 17, 2025 09:55 AM
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Princeton guard Xaivian Lee committed to national champion Florida on Wednesday and should immediately help the Gators fill a huge hole in their uber-talented backcourt.

Lee announced his intention to sign with Florida on Instagram, posting pictures of himself in a Gators uniform superimposed over a swamp with an alligator head, a Canadian flag and the national championship trophy. At the bottom was one word: committed.

Lee picked Florida over Kansas, St. John’s and others.

The 6-foot-4 Toronto native was considered one of the top guards in the transfer portal after averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game this season for the Tigers. He set the single-season school record with 165 assists and became the first play program history with a triple-double.

He averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists as a sophomore. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

He should help the Gators immediately after losing All-American Walter Clayton Jr. and fellow standout guards Alijah Martin and Will Richard. All three expect to play professionally next season.

Lee will join Denzel Aberdeen, Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown in Florida’s backcourt. The Gators also hope to have big men Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh and Micah Handlogten back for another year; Condon entered the NBA draft while keeping open the possibility of returning to school for his junior season.