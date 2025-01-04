 Skip navigation
Jones scores 23 and George Washington wins 82-62 against Dayton

  
January 4, 2025

WASHINGTON — Christian Jones scored 23 points in George Washington’s 82-62 victory against Dayton on Saturday.

Jones shot 7 for 14 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Trey Autry went 6 of 6 from the field, including three 3-pointers, to finish with 17 points.

Nate Santos finished with 23 points for the Flyers (11-4, 1-1). Zed Key added 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Dayton.

George Washington took the lead with 19:14 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-27 at halftime, with Jones racking up 15 points. George Washington outscored Dayton by four points over the final half, while Drumgoole led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.