Florida breaks SEC's men's hoops title drought

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How Eminem and UFOs factor into Viktor Hovland’s quest to rediscover greatness
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ta’Niya Latson commits to South Carolina
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
Houston’s title game collapse ‘difficult to watch’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How Eminem and UFOs factor into Viktor Hovland’s quest to rediscover greatness
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ta’Niya Latson commits to South Carolina
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
Houston’s title game collapse ‘difficult to watch’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Florida breaks SEC's men's hoops title drought
April 8, 2025 04:49 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Jordan Cornette react to Florida putting the finishing touches on a historic year for SEC men's basketball.
Related Videos
04:34
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
04:44
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
04:03
Houston’s title game collapse ‘difficult to watch’
01:41
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
05:13
Highlights: Men’s HBCU All-Star Game
01:32
Focus on the under in Duke vs. Houston matchup
01:30
Florida-Auburn worth first-half bet in Final Four
08:39
Does SEC need a title to validate dominant season?
04:58
Dominance of 1-seeds sets up special Final Four
05:45
Why Duke is a ‘cut above the rest’ in NCAA Tourney
01:04
Ohio State basketball season in review
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
01:15
Why Tennessee might be too much for Kentucky
01:11
Take the under in Ole Miss-Michigan State game
01:26
Auburn might struggle to cover spread vs. Michigan
01:17
Why Duke’s depth is the X-factor vs. Arizona
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
01:17
Expect Gators to cover, win big over Terrapins
01:14
Take the over in Alabama’s matchup vs. BYU
02:58
Inside Big Ten’s ‘monster’ NCAA Tournament
05:48
Big Ten, Calipari top NCAA Tournament storylines
05:55
Is NIL to blame for chalky tournament?
06:58
Top seeds living up to billing in March Madness
06:09
Assessing which sleeper teams can make Final Four
07:31
Who has potential to end Big Ten title drought?
02:17
Best Final Four wagers entering Sweet 16
01:30
Duke, Florida are best bets to win NCAA Tournament
03:01
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos
01:46
Expect Oklahoma to test UConn in 1st-round matchup
01:28
Xavier a live underdog vs. Illinois in Round of 64
Latest Clips
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
07:03
Supercross 2025: Foxborough biggest moments
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
03:27
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
05:48
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
06:43
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
05:23
How to strike ‘balance’ on tush push ruling
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
09:06
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
12:58
Wickens’ return to racing hits new chapter in IMSA
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home
03:52
Highlights: 10 longest solo goals in PL history
10:47
The most underrated Premier League goals ever
20:51
Mateta, Strand Larsen headline return of No. 9’s
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
02:26
Top moments from Bueckers’ final season at UConn
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue