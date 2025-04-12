NCAA golf: Conference championship schedule, results
Published April 12, 2025 10:23 AM
The road to Omni La Costa is heating up.
Conference championships are now underway as men’s and women’s teams battle for automatic bids into the NCAA postseason, which consists of six, 54-hole regionals featuring a combined 29 conference champions and 43 at-large teams for the women and 28 conference winners and 53 at-larges for the men.
We’ll track all of the conference championships below:
Women
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 11-13: Coastal Athletic Association, The Clubs at St. James, Southport, North Carolina
- April 11-13: Northeast Conference, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia
- April 13-15: Atlantic Sun Conference, Hampton Cove, Owens Cross Roads, Alabama
- April 13-15: Big West Conference, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas
- April 13-15: Missouri Valley Conference, Annbriar GC, Waterloo, Illinois
- April 13-15: Ohio Valley Conference, RTJ Golf Trail at The Shoals, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
- April 13-16: Big South Conference, Ocean Creek GC, St. Helena Island, South Carolina (match play)
- April 14-16: American Athletic Conference, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida
- April 14-16: Big Sky Conference, Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona
- April 14-16: Conference USA, World Golf Village, St. Augustine, Florida
- April 14-16: Southern Conference, Solina GC, West Columbia, South Carolina
- April 14-16: Southland Conference, Kissing Tree GC, San Marcos, Texas
- April 14-16: SWAC, RJT Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley, Birmingham, Alabama
- April 14-16: WAC, Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona
- April 14-17: Sun Belt Conference, Lakewood GC, Point Clear, Alabama (match play)
- April 14-18: SEC, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida (match play)
- April 15-17: Big 12 Conference, Houston Oaks GC, Hockley, Texas
- April 15-17: Mountain West Conference, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California
- April 16-19: ACC, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina (match play)
- April 17-19: Atlantic 10 Conference, Evermore Resort, Orlando, Florida
- April 17-19: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- April 17-19: West Coast Conference, Green Valley CC, Fairfield, California
- April 18-20: Big Ten Conference, Bulle Rock GC, Havre de Grace, Maryland
- April 18-20: Ivy League, Royal Palm GC, Naples, Florida
- April 18-20: Patriot League, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- April 19-21: Big East Conference, Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina
- April 19-21: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
- April 20-22: MAC, Delaware CC, Muncie, Indiana
- April 20-22: The Summit League, Longbow GC, Mesa, Arizona
NCAA REGIONALS
May 5-7
- Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio
- Birdwood GC, Charlottesville, Virginia
- Superstition Mountain G&CC, Gold Canyon, Arizona
- Keene Trace GC (Champions), Lexington, Kentucky
- The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas
- Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
May 16-21
- Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California
Men
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 14-16: SWAC, RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley, Birmingham, Alabama
- April 17-19: MAAC, Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- April 19-21: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
- April 20-22: Coastal Athletic Association, Union League National GC, Swainton, New Jersey
- April 20-22: Missouri Valley Conference, Des Moines CC, West Des Moines, Iowa
- April 20-22: Southern Conference, Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Georgia
- April 20-23: Ohio Valley Conference, Dalhousie GC, Cape Girardeau, Missouri (match play)
- April 21-23: American Athletic Conference, The Ritz-Carlton GC, Sarasota, Florida
- April 21-23: Big South Conference, Ocean Creek GC, St. Helena Island, South Carolina (match play)
- April 21-23: Southland Conference, Comanche Trace Ranch, Kerrville, Texas
- April 21-24: Conference USA, Texarkana CC, Texarkana, Arkansas (match play)
- April 21-24: Sun Belt Conference, Annandale GC, Madison, Mississippi (match play)
- April 22-24: ASUN Conference, Kinderlou Forest GC, Valdosta, Georgia
- April 22-24: Atlantic 10 Conference, Grand Cypress GC, Orlando, Florida
- April 22-24: Big 12 Conference, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- April 23-27: SEC, Sea Island GC, St. Simons Island, Georgia
- April 24-26: Northeast Conference, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia
- April 24-28: ACC, The Club at Olde Stone, Alvaton, Kentucky (match play)
- April 25-27: Big Ten Conference, Baltimore CC, Timonium, Maryland
- April 25-27: The Ivy League, Rolling Green GC, Springfield, Pennsylvania
- April 25-27: Mountain West Conference, Emerald Valley GC, Creswell, Oregon
- April 25-27: Patriot League, Bucknell GC, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- April 25-27: West Coast Conference, Green Valley CC, Fairfield, California (match play)
- April 25-27: WAC, Chaparral Pines GC, Payson, Arizona
- April 26-28: Big East Conference, Callawassie Island Club, Okatie, South Carolina
- April 27-29: Big West Conference, La Quinta CC, La Quinta, California
- April 27-29: MAC, Pinnacle GC, Grove City, Ohio
- April 27-29: The Summit League, Longbow GC, Mesa, Arizona
NCAA REGIONALS
May 12-14
- Poplar Grove GC, Amherst, Virginia
- Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama
- Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington
- Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nevada
- Seminole Legacy Club, Tallahassee, Florida
- Atkins GC, Urbana, Illinois
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
May 23-28
- Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California