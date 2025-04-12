NCAA golf: Conference championship schedule, results

The road to Omni La Costa is heating up.

Conference championships are now underway as men’s and women’s teams battle for automatic bids into the NCAA postseason, which consists of six, 54-hole regionals featuring a combined 29 conference champions and 43 at-large teams for the women and 28 conference winners and 53 at-larges for the men.

We’ll track all of the conference championships below:

Women

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 11-13: Coastal Athletic Association, The Clubs at St. James, Southport, North Carolina

Coastal Athletic Association, The Clubs at St. James, Southport, North Carolina April 11-13: Northeast Conference, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia

Northeast Conference, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia April 13-15: Atlantic Sun Conference, Hampton Cove, Owens Cross Roads, Alabama

Atlantic Sun Conference, Hampton Cove, Owens Cross Roads, Alabama April 13-15: Big West Conference, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas

Big West Conference, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas April 13-15: Missouri Valley Conference, Annbriar GC, Waterloo, Illinois

Missouri Valley Conference, Annbriar GC, Waterloo, Illinois April 13-15: Ohio Valley Conference, RTJ Golf Trail at The Shoals, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

Ohio Valley Conference, RTJ Golf Trail at The Shoals, Muscle Shoals, Alabama April 13-16: Big South Conference, Ocean Creek GC, St. Helena Island, South Carolina (match play)

Big South Conference, Ocean Creek GC, St. Helena Island, South Carolina (match play) April 14-16: American Athletic Conference, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida

American Athletic Conference, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida April 14-16: Big Sky Conference, Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona

Big Sky Conference, Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona April 14-16: Conference USA, World Golf Village, St. Augustine, Florida

Conference USA, World Golf Village, St. Augustine, Florida April 14-16: Southern Conference, Solina GC, West Columbia, South Carolina

Southern Conference, Solina GC, West Columbia, South Carolina April 14-16: Southland Conference, Kissing Tree GC, San Marcos, Texas

Southland Conference, Kissing Tree GC, San Marcos, Texas April 14-16: SWAC, RJT Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley, Birmingham, Alabama

SWAC, RJT Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley, Birmingham, Alabama April 14-16: WAC, Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona

WAC, Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona April 14-17: Sun Belt Conference, Lakewood GC, Point Clear, Alabama (match play)

Sun Belt Conference, Lakewood GC, Point Clear, Alabama (match play) April 14-18: SEC, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida (match play)

SEC, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida (match play) April 15-17: Big 12 Conference, Houston Oaks GC, Hockley, Texas

Big 12 Conference, Houston Oaks GC, Hockley, Texas April 15-17: Mountain West Conference, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California

Mountain West Conference, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California April 16-19: ACC, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina (match play)

ACC, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina (match play) April 17-19: Atlantic 10 Conference, Evermore Resort, Orlando, Florida

Atlantic 10 Conference, Evermore Resort, Orlando, Florida April 17-19: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida April 17-19: West Coast Conference, Green Valley CC, Fairfield, California

West Coast Conference, Green Valley CC, Fairfield, California April 18-20: Big Ten Conference, Bulle Rock GC, Havre de Grace, Maryland

Big Ten Conference, Bulle Rock GC, Havre de Grace, Maryland April 18-20: Ivy League, Royal Palm GC, Naples, Florida

Ivy League, Royal Palm GC, Naples, Florida April 18-20: Patriot League, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Patriot League, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania April 19-21: Big East Conference, Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina

Big East Conference, Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina April 19-21: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida April 20-22: MAC, Delaware CC, Muncie, Indiana

MAC, Delaware CC, Muncie, Indiana April 20-22: The Summit League, Longbow GC, Mesa, Arizona

NCAA REGIONALS

May 5-7



Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio

Birdwood GC, Charlottesville, Virginia

Superstition Mountain G&CC, Gold Canyon, Arizona

Keene Trace GC (Champions), Lexington, Kentucky

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas

Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

May 16-21



Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California

Men

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS



April 14-16: SWAC, RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley, Birmingham, Alabama

SWAC, RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley, Birmingham, Alabama April 17-19: MAAC, Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

MAAC, Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida April 19-21: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida April 20-22: Coastal Athletic Association, Union League National GC, Swainton, New Jersey

Coastal Athletic Association, Union League National GC, Swainton, New Jersey April 20-22: Missouri Valley Conference, Des Moines CC, West Des Moines, Iowa

Missouri Valley Conference, Des Moines CC, West Des Moines, Iowa April 20-22: Southern Conference, Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Georgia

Southern Conference, Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Georgia April 20-23: Ohio Valley Conference, Dalhousie GC, Cape Girardeau, Missouri (match play)

Ohio Valley Conference, Dalhousie GC, Cape Girardeau, Missouri (match play) April 21-23: American Athletic Conference, The Ritz-Carlton GC, Sarasota, Florida

American Athletic Conference, The Ritz-Carlton GC, Sarasota, Florida April 21-23: Big South Conference, Ocean Creek GC, St. Helena Island, South Carolina (match play)

Big South Conference, Ocean Creek GC, St. Helena Island, South Carolina (match play) April 21-23: Southland Conference, Comanche Trace Ranch, Kerrville, Texas

Southland Conference, Comanche Trace Ranch, Kerrville, Texas April 21-24: Conference USA, Texarkana CC, Texarkana, Arkansas (match play)

Conference USA, Texarkana CC, Texarkana, Arkansas (match play) April 21-24: Sun Belt Conference, Annandale GC, Madison, Mississippi (match play)

Sun Belt Conference, Annandale GC, Madison, Mississippi (match play) April 22-24: ASUN Conference, Kinderlou Forest GC, Valdosta, Georgia

ASUN Conference, Kinderlou Forest GC, Valdosta, Georgia April 22-24: Atlantic 10 Conference, Grand Cypress GC, Orlando, Florida

Atlantic 10 Conference, Grand Cypress GC, Orlando, Florida April 22-24: Big 12 Conference, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Big 12 Conference, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Oklahoma April 23-27: SEC, Sea Island GC, St. Simons Island, Georgia

SEC, Sea Island GC, St. Simons Island, Georgia April 24-26: Northeast Conference, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia

Northeast Conference, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia April 24-28: ACC, The Club at Olde Stone, Alvaton, Kentucky (match play)

ACC, The Club at Olde Stone, Alvaton, Kentucky (match play) April 25-27: Big Ten Conference, Baltimore CC, Timonium, Maryland

Big Ten Conference, Baltimore CC, Timonium, Maryland April 25-27: The Ivy League, Rolling Green GC, Springfield, Pennsylvania

The Ivy League, Rolling Green GC, Springfield, Pennsylvania April 25-27: Mountain West Conference, Emerald Valley GC, Creswell, Oregon

Mountain West Conference, Emerald Valley GC, Creswell, Oregon April 25-27: Patriot League, Bucknell GC, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Patriot League, Bucknell GC, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania April 25-27: West Coast Conference, Green Valley CC, Fairfield, California (match play)

West Coast Conference, Green Valley CC, Fairfield, California (match play) April 25-27: WAC, Chaparral Pines GC, Payson, Arizona

WAC, Chaparral Pines GC, Payson, Arizona April 26-28: Big East Conference, Callawassie Island Club, Okatie, South Carolina

Big East Conference, Callawassie Island Club, Okatie, South Carolina April 27-29: Big West Conference, La Quinta CC, La Quinta, California

Big West Conference, La Quinta CC, La Quinta, California April 27-29: MAC, Pinnacle GC, Grove City, Ohio

MAC, Pinnacle GC, Grove City, Ohio April 27-29: The Summit League, Longbow GC, Mesa, Arizona

NCAA REGIONALS

May 12-14

Poplar Grove GC, Amherst, Virginia

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama

Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington

Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nevada

Seminole Legacy Club, Tallahassee, Florida

Atkins GC, Urbana, Illinois

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

May 23-28

