League
MLB
Date
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Andrew Politi
Andrew
Politi
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Noah Song arrives at Phillies after Navy grants transfer to reserves
Noah Song threw and performed agility drills on on a back outfield wearing Phillies shorts and T-shirt, a far different different uniform for the 25-year old.
Andrew Politi
BOS
Relief Pitcher
Red Sox reassign two to minor league camp
Andrew Politi
BOS
Relief Pitcher
O’s return Rule 5 pick Andrew Politi to Red Sox
Andrew Politi
BOS
Relief Pitcher
Orioles designate Andrew Politi for assignment
Andrew Politi
BOS
Relief Pitcher
Rule 5 pick Politi pitches perfect inning
Andrew Politi
BOS
Relief Pitcher
O’s get Andrew Politi from Red Sox in Rule 5 Draft
