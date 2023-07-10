 Skip navigation
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake 'n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround4_230709.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women's Open
nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a 'dream come true' for Corpuz

MLB Cincinnati Reds Brett Kennedy

Brett
Kennedy

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
Elly De La Cruz pointed at the knob of his bat as the ball soared into the night sky. The Cincinnati Reds’ electric rookie wanted to say something.
    Brett Kennedy
    CIN Starting Pitcher #75
    Reds option Brett Kennedy to Triple-A Louisville
    Brett Kennedy
    CIN Starting Pitcher #75
    Brett Kennedy nets win in spot start vs. Nationals
    Brett Kennedy
    CIN Starting Pitcher #75
    Reds call up RHP Brett Kennedy for spot start
    Brett Kennedy
    CIN Starting Pitcher #75
    Brett Kennedy likely starting Tuesday vs. Nationals
    Brett Kennedy
    CIN Starting Pitcher #75
    Reds sign Brett Kennedy to minor league contract
Olson, De La Cruz highlight fantasy MLB redraft
MLB Best Bets, July 4: Freeland, Corbin, Greinke Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Reds release outfielder Will Myers
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
Votto homers, hits 2-run single in return to Reds’ lineup after 10-month absence