Cincinnati Reds
Brett Kennedy
Brett
Kennedy
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
Elly De La Cruz pointed at the knob of his bat as the ball soared into the night sky. The Cincinnati Reds’ electric rookie wanted to say something.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brett Kennedy
CIN
Starting Pitcher
#75
Reds option Brett Kennedy to Triple-A Louisville
Brett Kennedy
CIN
Starting Pitcher
#75
Brett Kennedy nets win in spot start vs. Nationals
Brett Kennedy
CIN
Starting Pitcher
#75
Reds call up RHP Brett Kennedy for spot start
Brett Kennedy
CIN
Starting Pitcher
#75
Brett Kennedy likely starting Tuesday vs. Nationals
Brett Kennedy
CIN
Starting Pitcher
#75
Reds sign Brett Kennedy to minor league contract
Olson, De La Cruz highlight fantasy MLB redraft
MLB Best Bets, July 4: Freeland, Corbin, Greinke Props
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reds release outfielder Will Myers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
Votto homers, hits 2-run single in return to Reds’ lineup after 10-month absence
