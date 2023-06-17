 Skip navigation
MLBDetroit TigersDrew Sommers

Drew
Sommers

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings, biggest offseason contracts
Track all the MLB free agent activity all in one place.
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Red Sox reportedly sign Alex Bregman: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook, lineup fallout in Boston
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Padres bring in Nick Pivetta on four-year deal: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Kenley Jansen signs with the Angels: 2025 fantasy outlook, roster fallout, contract details
Starting pitcher rankings: Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes lead top 150 for 2025 fantasy baseball season
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025
Jack Flaherty and Detroit Tigers finalize two-year, $35 million contract