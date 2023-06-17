 Skip navigation
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

All Scores
MLBOakland AthleticsJared Johnson

Jared
Johnson

Syndication: USA TODAY
2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs
The Rotoworld staff breaks down the 2024 season for all 30 MLB teams.
Rōki Sasaki is coming to MLB: How good is he and where will he sign?
2024 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Top players, newest signings, biggest contracts, best available, grades
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Tarik Skubal
T.J. McFarland remains with Athletics, agrees to 1-year, $1.8 million contract
Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 MLB season recap: Dodgers cap Ohtani’s historic season with World Series title
Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards