All Scores
New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Game 3 live: Scores, updates, highlights, commentary

Follow along as the Yankees look to get on the board with a win in the 2024 World Series

Updated 
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with outfielder Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.

I’m Eric Samulski, and tonight is my turn to be your live blog host for Game 3 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. After the Dodgers took both games in Los Angeles, the series has shifted back to New York, with the Yankees looking to scratch and claw their way to a win to keep their hopes alive. It’ll be Clarke Schmidt on the mound for the Yankees against Walker Buehler for the Dodgers. Stay tuned for updates throughout the contest.

How to Watch: Game 3 of the World Series can be viewed on FOX beginning at 8:08 ET.

Updates
Game 3 betting lines and odds

  • Moneyline: LAD: (+125) | NYY: (-150)

  • Spread: LAD: +1.5 (-160) | NYY: -1.5 (+135)

  • Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (+100)
Yankees, Dodgers set lineups for Game 3
By
Eric Samulski
  

The big news of the day for lineups was that Shohei Ohtani will indeed be starting for the Dodgers as the designated hitter after hurting his left shoulder on a slide into second base in Game 2. The likely NL MVP will bat lead-off and the first four hitters in the Dodgers’ lineup are the same as Game 2. Max Muncy will move up to the fifth spot against a righty with Enrique Hernandez dropping to eighth, and Gavin Lux will come back into the lineup and bat seventh with Miguel Rojas shifting back to the bench.

The Yankees were the first team to post their lineup today, running back pretty much the same unit from Game 2 with one minor exception. Jose Trevino will catch and bat eighth for the Yankees with Austin Wells shifting to the bench. The Yankees rookie catcher has gone just 4-for-41 this postseason with a 41 percent strikeout rate, so the team will turn to the veteran. One consequence to watch will be how Trevino handles the running game after he only threw out 13 of 70 baserunners this year.