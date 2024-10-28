New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Game 3 live: Scores, updates, highlights, commentary

I’m Eric Samulski, and tonight is my turn to be your live blog host for Game 3 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. After the Dodgers took both games in Los Angeles, the series has shifted back to New York, with the Yankees looking to scratch and claw their way to a win to keep their hopes alive. It’ll be Clarke Schmidt on the mound for the Yankees against Walker Buehler for the Dodgers. Stay tuned for updates throughout the contest.

How to Watch: Game 3 of the World Series can be viewed on FOX beginning at 8:08 ET.