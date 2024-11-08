2024 MLB Awards: How it works, schedule, finalists, dates, past winners

MLB teams might be shifting into Hot Stove mode already, but that doesn’t mean we’re done talking about the 2024 season. It’s time for individual hardware to be handed out for the National League and the American League in recognition of accomplishments during the regular season.

Will Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani be unanimous MVP winners? With seven top-six Cy Young Award finishes in his fantastic career, can Chris Sale finally win the big one? We also have the National League Rookie of the Year race, where Pirates phenom Paul Skenes and Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill are both worthy.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Most Valuable Player Award, the Cy Young Award, the Rookie of the Year Award, and the Manager of the Year Award.

What is the MLB Awards schedule?

Finalists for the annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Awards will be announced on Monday, November 11 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

The announcements of the winners for the National League and American League breaks down as follows:

Monday, November 18: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards



Tuesday, November 19: Manager of the Year Awards



Wednesday, November 20: Cy Young Awards



Thursday, November 21: MVP Awards

Who votes for the MLB Awards?

The awards are voted on exclusively by Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) members. The BBWAA consists of writers who cover MLB in a variety of capacities, ranging from national to local beat writers.

Where can I watch the MLB Awards announcements?

All of the award announcements will be broadcast live on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET.

After the announcements are made, full results (including those who opted to make their ballots public) can be found at BBWAA.com.

Who are the past MLB Award winners?

National League MVP

2023 - Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves

2022 - Paul Goldschmidt 1B, Cardinals

2021 - Bryce Harper OF, Phillies

2020 - Freddie Freeman 1B, Braves

2019 - Cody Bellinger OF, Dodgers

American League MVP

2023 - Shohei Ohtani DH/SP, Angels

2022 - Aaron Judge OF, Yankees

2021 - Shohei Ohtani DH/SP, Angels

2020 - José Abreu 1B, White Sox

2019 - Mike Trout OF, Angels

National League Cy Young Award

2023 - Blake Snell SP, Padres

2022 - Sandy Alcantara SP, Marlins

2021 - Corbin Burnes SP, Brewers

2020 - Trevor Bauer SP, Reds

2019 - Jacob deGrom SP, Mets

American League Cy Young Award

2023 - Gerrit Cole SP, Yankees

2022 - Justin Verlander SP, Astros

2021 - Robbie Ray SP, Blue Jays

2020 - Shane Bieber SP, Cleveland

2019 - Justin Verlander SP, Astros

National League Rookie of the Year

2023 - Corbin Carroll OF, Diamondbacks

2022 - Michael Harris II OF, Braves

2021 - Jonathan India 2B, Reds

2020 - Devin Williams RP, Brewers

2019 - Pete Alonso 1B, Mets

American League Rookie of the Year

2023 - Gunnar Henderson INF, Orioles

2022 - Julio Rodriguez OF, Mariners

2021 - Randy Arozarena OF, Rays

2020 - Kyle Lewis OF, Mariners

2019 - Yordan Alvarez OF, Astros

National League Manager of the Year

2023 - Skip Schumaker, Marlins

2022 - Buck Showalter, Mets

2021 - Gabe Kapler, Giants

2020 - Don Mattingly, Marlins

2019 - Mike Shildt, Cardinals

American League Manager of the Year

2023 - Brandon Hyde, Orioles

2022 - Terry Francona, Cleveland

2021 - Kevin Cash, Rays

2020 - Kevin Cash, Rays

2019 - Rocco Baldelli, Twins

