2024 MLB Awards: How it works, schedule, finalists, dates, past winners
MLB teams might be shifting into Hot Stove mode already, but that doesn’t mean we’re done talking about the 2024 season. It’s time for individual hardware to be handed out for the National League and the American League in recognition of accomplishments during the regular season.
Will Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani be unanimous MVP winners? With seven top-six Cy Young Award finishes in his fantastic career, can Chris Sale finally win the big one? We also have the National League Rookie of the Year race, where Pirates phenom Paul Skenes and Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill are both worthy.
Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Most Valuable Player Award, the Cy Young Award, the Rookie of the Year Award, and the Manager of the Year Award.
What is the MLB Awards schedule?
Finalists for the annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Awards will be announced on Monday, November 11 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.
The announcements of the winners for the National League and American League breaks down as follows:
- Monday, November 18: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards
- Tuesday, November 19: Manager of the Year Awards
- Wednesday, November 20: Cy Young Awards
- Thursday, November 21: MVP Awards
Who votes for the MLB Awards?
The awards are voted on exclusively by Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) members. The BBWAA consists of writers who cover MLB in a variety of capacities, ranging from national to local beat writers.
Where can I watch the MLB Awards announcements?
All of the award announcements will be broadcast live on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET.
After the announcements are made, full results (including those who opted to make their ballots public) can be found at BBWAA.com.
Who are the past MLB Award winners?
National League MVP
2023 - Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves
2022 - Paul Goldschmidt 1B, Cardinals
2021 - Bryce Harper OF, Phillies
2020 - Freddie Freeman 1B, Braves
2019 - Cody Bellinger OF, Dodgers
American League MVP
2023 - Shohei Ohtani DH/SP, Angels
2022 - Aaron Judge OF, Yankees
2021 - Shohei Ohtani DH/SP, Angels
2020 - José Abreu 1B, White Sox
2019 - Mike Trout OF, Angels
National League Cy Young Award
2023 - Blake Snell SP, Padres
2022 - Sandy Alcantara SP, Marlins
2021 - Corbin Burnes SP, Brewers
2020 - Trevor Bauer SP, Reds
2019 - Jacob deGrom SP, Mets
American League Cy Young Award
2023 - Gerrit Cole SP, Yankees
2022 - Justin Verlander SP, Astros
2021 - Robbie Ray SP, Blue Jays
2020 - Shane Bieber SP, Cleveland
2019 - Justin Verlander SP, Astros
National League Rookie of the Year
2023 - Corbin Carroll OF, Diamondbacks
2022 - Michael Harris II OF, Braves
2021 - Jonathan India 2B, Reds
2020 - Devin Williams RP, Brewers
2019 - Pete Alonso 1B, Mets
American League Rookie of the Year
2023 - Gunnar Henderson INF, Orioles
2022 - Julio Rodriguez OF, Mariners
2021 - Randy Arozarena OF, Rays
2020 - Kyle Lewis OF, Mariners
2019 - Yordan Alvarez OF, Astros
National League Manager of the Year
2023 - Skip Schumaker, Marlins
2022 - Buck Showalter, Mets
2021 - Gabe Kapler, Giants
2020 - Don Mattingly, Marlins
2019 - Mike Shildt, Cardinals
American League Manager of the Year
2023 - Brandon Hyde, Orioles
2022 - Terry Francona, Cleveland
2021 - Kevin Cash, Rays
2020 - Kevin Cash, Rays
2019 - Rocco Baldelli, Twins