Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn discusses mental health journey on TODAY
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn discusses mental health journey on TODAY
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

  
Published June 24, 2025 01:49 PM

CHICAGO — Noah Syndergaard will attempt to make a comeback with the Chicago White Sox, who have signed the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal.

Syndergaard has reported to the team’s spring complex in Glendale, Arizona, the White Sox confirmed.

The 32-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2023, when he was cut by Cleveland. He went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 combined starts for the Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers that year.

Nicknamed “Thor” for his long blond hair and 6-foot-6 frame, Syndergaard debuted for the New York Mets in 2015 and won a World Series start that season. He was an All-Star in 2016, but injuries have sidetracked his career.

Syndergaard is 59-47 with a 3.71 ERA in eight major league seasons.