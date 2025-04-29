Astros’ Altuve asks to move out of leadoff spot to have more time to get back from left field

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel enter last Tyr Pro Swim Series meet before nationals
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo ties Mets record with 9 RBIs in 19-5 rout of Nationals
U.S. Amateur Championship - Round of 32 and Round of 16
Long-hitting Massa, aka ‘Bobby Speed,’ among Byron Nelson qualifiers

Top Clips

nbc_smx_t24winnertakeall_250428.jpg
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
nbc_smx_t24_sextonandwhoops_250428.jpg
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_t24webbnotyetsafe_250428.jpg
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel enter last Tyr Pro Swim Series meet before nationals
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo ties Mets record with 9 RBIs in 19-5 rout of Nationals
U.S. Amateur Championship - Round of 32 and Round of 16
Long-hitting Massa, aka ‘Bobby Speed,’ among Byron Nelson qualifiers

Top Clips

nbc_smx_t24winnertakeall_250428.jpg
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
nbc_smx_t24_sextonandwhoops_250428.jpg
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_t24webbnotyetsafe_250428.jpg
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Astros’ Altuve asks to move out of leadoff spot to have more time to get back from left field

  
Published April 28, 2025 08:40 PM
Red Sox's Giolito among top wavier wire targets
April 28, 2025 02:24 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down the top waiver wire targets this week in fantasy baseball, highlighting Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito as someone who can have a strong performance in his first game back from injury.

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve asked manager Joe Espada to move him out of the leadoff spot and into the second hole for the Houston Astros.

The reason? He wanted more time to get to the dugout from left field.

Altuve is playing left for the first time in his career after spending his first 14 MLB seasons at second base.

“I just need like 10 more seconds,” he said.

The 34-year-old Altuve made the transition to the outfield this season after the trade of Kyle Tucker and the departure of Alex Bregman shook up Houston’s lineup.

Jeremy Peña was in the leadoff spot for Monday night’s game against Detroit. Altuve didn’t suggest that Peña take his leadoff spot.

“I just told Joe that maybe he can hit me second some games at some point and he did it today,” Altuve said. “I just need like that little extra time to come from left field, and he decided to put Jeremy (there).”

Peña entered Monday hitting .255 with three homers and 11 RBIs. He hit first in Sunday’s 7-3 win over Kansas City - with Altuve getting a day off - and had two hits and three RBIs.

Along with giving him a little extra time to get ready to bat, Altuve thinks the athletic Peña batting leadoff could give a boost to a lineup that has struggled at times this season.

“Jeremy is one of those guys that has been playing really good for our team,” Altuve said. “He’s taking really good at-bats. He’s very explosive and dynamic on the bases, so when he gets on base a lot of things can happen. Maybe I can bunt him over so Yordan (Alvarez) can drive him in.”

Altuve is a nine-time All-Star. The 2017 AL MVP is hitting .274 with three homers and nine RBIs this season.

Espada said he and Altuve often share different ideas about the team and that they had been talking about this as a possibility for a while before he made the move.

“He’s always looking for ways to get everyone involved and he’s playing left field, comes in, maybe give him a little bit more time to get ready between at-bats, just a lot of things that went into this decision,” Espada said. “He’s been around, he knows himself better than anyone else here, so hopefully this could create some opportunities for everyone here and we can score some runs.”