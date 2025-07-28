Rays at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 28

It’s Monday, July 28 and the Rays (53-53) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (57-48). Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Cam Schlittler for New York.

The Yankees and Rays line up for a four-game series as both teams attempt to right the ship. Tampa Bay has lost four consecutive games and six of the past seven, while New York is 1-3 over the last four and 4-5 since the All-Star break. To make matters worse for the Yankees — Aaron Judge is out for the next 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Yankees

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, YES

Odds for the Rays at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Rays (-103), Yankees (-117)

Spread: Yankees 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Yankees

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. Cam Schlittler

Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (7-5, 2.93 ERA)

Last outing: 4.50 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Yankees: Cam Schlittler, (1-0, 4.36 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rays and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Yankees

The Yankees have a losing record (11-18) in divisional matchups this season

The Under is 4-1 in the Rays’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

Tampa Bay is 1-6 in the last seven games

New York is 4-5 since the All-Star break

The Yankees are 4-3 versus the Rays this season

