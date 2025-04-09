Braves add to bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Rafael Montero from Astros

ATLANTA — The Braves added to their bullpen depth on Tuesday night by acquiring right-hander Rafael Montero from the Houston Astros along with $7.7 million that will cover just over 70% of his remaining salary.

Atlanta will send the Astros a player to be named.

Montero, 34, has a 4.71 ERA in 11 seasons. Of his 324 career games, only 30 came as a starter, including none since 2017. He allowed two runs and three hits over in four innings this season.

“They said he’s been throwing the ball really well,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of his team’s scouts.

“He’s a veteran. You kind of get a little excited when you get a guy like that.”

Montero made his major league debut in 2014 with the New York Mets and has pitched the last five seasons for Houston.

Montero is owed $10,696,237 from his $11.5 million salary in the final season of a $34.5 million, three-year contract. Houston will pay Atlanta $3.85 million each on May 1 and July 1.

He signed the big contract ahead of the 2023 season and Montero’s ERA more than doubled that year to 5.08. He was designated for assignment with a 4.70 ERA last July 31, then was assigned outright to Sugar Land and made 17 appearances for the Triple-A farm team. Restored to the major league roster last month, he had a 4.50 ERA in three appearances for Houston this season.

Montero has a 3.81 ERA in 187 games with the Astros. He has 30 career saves, including 14 for Houston in 2022, when he contributed to a World Series championship.

Montero had a 2.51 ERA in 15 postseason games with Houston.

Houston will recall left-hander Bennett Sousa from Sugar Land to replace Montero on the active roster.

The Braves did not immediately announce a roster move for Montero, who is expected to join the team on Wednesday.