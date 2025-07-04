 Skip navigation
Nationals place pitcher Trevor Williams on the injured list with an elbow sprain

  
Published July 4, 2025 01:36 PM

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals placed starter Trevor Williams on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain Friday, two days after the veteran right-hander gave up a season-high seven runs in an 11-2 loss to Detroit.

Williams is 3-10 with a 6.21 ERA in 17 starts this season and is tied for second in the National League in losses. He agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal after going 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA last year despite being limited to 13 starts because of strained muscle in his throwing arm.

Washington recalled right-hander Ryan Loutos from Triple-A Rochester, a day after demoting him. Loutos is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA in eight games with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Nationals this season.

The Nationals also activated catcher Keibert Ruiz from the injured list and optioned catcher Drew Millas to Rochester. Ruiz had been sidelined with a concussion after getting hit by a foul ball on June 23. Millas hit .143 with an RBI in three games.