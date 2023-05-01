 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Carlos Carrasco could return soon to depleted Mets rotation

  
Published May 1, 2023 10:31 AM
510209096

in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Elsa

NEW YORK -- Carlos Carrasco could return to the New York Mets next week, potentially making whole a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries this season.

Carrasco, who has been sidelined since April 16 because of right elbow inflammation, began throwing last week. Manager Buck Showalter said the 36-year-old was “… kind of semi-penciled” in for the rotation cycle.

Showalter said left-hander Joey Lucchesi will start the series opener against the Tigers in Detroit, after which co-aces Max Scherzer (suspension) and Justin Verlander (teres strain) are expected to return to the rotation for the final two games of the series.

Japanese rookie Kodai Senga, who last pitched on April 26, is scheduled to start at Citi Field against the Colorado Rockies. Showalter said the Mets hoped the early break would keep Senga - who pitched once a week in Japan - on a routine he’s accustomed to while also preparing him to potentially pitch every fifth or sixth day later in the season.

The Mets have an off day scheduled for before beginning a seven-game road trip to Cincinnati and Washington.

“A lot of variables,” Showalter said. “We’re trying to get the rest people need. We’re trying to see the off day coming there. And then all of a sudden, weather happens and it fluctuates.”

The Mets’ games against the Atlanta Braves were rained out over the weekend. The NL East rivals were set to play a doubleheader before New York headed to Detroit, where showers are in the forecast.

“We tried to project where Carlos is going to be back,” Showalter said. “There’s a lot of factors here.”

Senga is the only projected member of the Mets’ rotation to take every scheduled turn this season. Carrasco was 0-2 with an 8.56 ERA in three starts before going on the injured list. Scherzer, who was ejected from a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 19 for using a foreign substance, is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA in four starts.

Verlander has yet to make his Mets debut after getting injured in his final spring training start. He tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton.

Left-hander José Quintana, signed to a two-year deal in December, suffered a broken left rib in March and is on the 60-day injured list.