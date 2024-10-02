 Skip navigation
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Andy Haines
Pirates fire hitting coach Andy Haines, bullpen coach Justin Meccage after last-place finish
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 5: Nico Collins WR1 overall
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 5: Nico Collins WR1 overall

Top Clips

What 'White Out energy' means to Penn State
What ‘White Out energy’ means to Penn State
rachaadwhite.jpg
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
Indiana.jpg
Indiana, Rutgers keep rolling in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Andy Haines
Pirates fire hitting coach Andy Haines, bullpen coach Justin Meccage after last-place finish
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 5: Nico Collins WR1 overall

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_whiteoutenergy_241002.jpg
What ‘White Out energy’ means to Penn State
rachaadwhite.jpg
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
Indiana.jpg
Indiana, Rutgers keep rolling in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:18 PM
Carlos Rodon

Sep 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Carlos Rodón will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series for the New York Yankees against Baltimore or Kansas City.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake made the announcement.

AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will start the opener and is lined up to pitch Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Oct. 10. Rodón would be lined up to pitch a Game 5 on Oct. 12.

A 31-year-old left-hander, Rodón was 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA over 172 innings in 32 starts in the second season of a six-year, $162 million contract. He was 3-8 with a career-worst 6.85 ERA over 14 outings in a 2023 season that didn’t start until July 7 because a strained left forearm and back stiffness.

New York has not decided on its Game 3 starter.