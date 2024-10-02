Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees

NEW YORK — Carlos Rodón will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series for the New York Yankees against Baltimore or Kansas City.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake made the announcement.

AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will start the opener and is lined up to pitch Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Oct. 10. Rodón would be lined up to pitch a Game 5 on Oct. 12.

A 31-year-old left-hander, Rodón was 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA over 172 innings in 32 starts in the second season of a six-year, $162 million contract. He was 3-8 with a career-worst 6.85 ERA over 14 outings in a 2023 season that didn’t start until July 7 because a strained left forearm and back stiffness.

New York has not decided on its Game 3 starter.