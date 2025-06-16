Red Sox at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16

It’s Monday, June 16 and the Red Sox (37-36) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (36-34). Lucas Giolito is slated to take the mound for Boston against Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

Tonight is the first game of the Red Sox’s 10-day game road trip. It’s also the first game for the Red Sox after trading superstar Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

The move was likely inevitable after Devers refused to take up first base following Triston Casas’ season-ending injury.

With Devers’ numbers down and the massive contract, the front office likely felt their hand was forced.

The Mariners host the Red Sox after sweeping the Guardians. Despite their three-game winning streak, the Mariners have still lost six of their last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Mariners

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: ROOTNW, NESN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+150), Mariners (-181)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Mariners

Pitching matchup for June 16, 2025: Lucas Giolito vs. Logan Gilbert

Red Sox: Lucas Giolito, (2-1, 5.45 ERA)

Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 6/10): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Mariners: Logan Gilbert, (1-1, 2.37 ERA)

Last outing (Miami Marlins, 4/25): 3.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Mariners

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 series

Each of the Mariners’ last 3 home games against the Red Sox have stayed under the Total

The Red Sox have covered the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 road games against the Mariners

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

