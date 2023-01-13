 Skip navigation
Corey Kluber, Red Sox finalize 1-year, $10M contract

  
Published January 12, 2023 07:50 PM
Wild Card Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 08: Corey Kluber #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch in the thirteenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 08, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BOSTON -- Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox finalized a one-year, $10 million contract.

The deal includes an $11 million club option for 2024, which could escalate by $2 million based on starts this year: $500,000 for 20 and $750,000 apiece for 25 and 30.

He can earn $2 million in performance bonuses for starts: also $500,000 for 20 and $750,000 each for 25 and 30.

In addition, Boston avoided salary arbitration with left-hander Josh Taylor by agreeing to a one-year contract for $1,025,000.

The 36-year-old Kluber joins his third AL East team in as many years. He went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees in 2021, including a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory at Texas. He had a 10-10 record and a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay this year.

Kluber bolsters a mix of potential starters that also includes Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and James Paxton. Sale and Paxton have been hampered by injuries, and Whitlock and Houck mostly worked out of the bullpen last season.

Kluber made his big league debut with Cleveland in 2011. He was one of the majors’ top starters before he was slowed by injuries.

The three-time All-Star won his first Cy Young Award in 2014, going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 235 2/3 innings. He won the award again with Cleveland in 2017, finishing with an 18-4 record, a 2.25 ERA and 265 Ks in 203 2/3 innings.

Kluber left Cleveland when he was traded to Texas in December 2019. He is 113-71 with a 3.31 ERA in 256 major league appearances, including 251 starts.

Taylor spent last season on the injured list due to a back problem. The 29-year-old made 13 minor league rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland.