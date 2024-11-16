 Skip navigation
Dave Sims replacing John Sterling as Yankees radio play-by-play broadcaster

  
Published November 16, 2024 12:10 PM
UFL: Championship Game-Florida Tuskers at Las Vegas Locomotives

Nov. 27, 2009; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFL announcer Dave Sims during the game between the Las Vegas Locomotives against the Florida Tuskers during the UFL championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Locomotives defeated the Tuskers 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/US PRESSWIRE

NEW YORK — Dave Sims is replacing John Sterling as Suzyn Waldman’s play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts, WFAN announced.

“It’s great to be home,” said Sims, a former reporter for the New York Daily News.

Sterling, 86, retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season, but he returned in the final week of the regular season and worked in the postseason.

Sims, 71, has spent the last 20 years calling Seattle Mariners games.