Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw is in ‘a holding pattern’ with no current plans to face hitters

  
Published September 25, 2024 12:17 PM
Clayton Kershaw

Aug 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Camporeale/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw is in “a holding pattern” and there are currently no plans for the Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young Award winner to face hitters as he tries to overcome a toe injury.

“I don’t think there’s been improvement,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said before his NL West-leading team opened a crucial three-game series against second-place San Diego. “Him not facing hitters this week is pretty telling in itself.”

The 36-year-old left-hander went on the injured list Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe. Kershaw didn’t pitch until July 25 after having offseason shoulder surgery.

He was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts before getting hurt.

The 10-time All-Star played catch but “there’s something that’s holding him up from progressing to face hitters,” Roberts said. “Hopefully in the next few days we’ll get a little more clarity on how he’s feeling.”

Kershaw signed a one-year contract in February plus a 2025 player option worth $5 million, which if he is healthy at the end of this season can escalate by $15 million based on criteria involving starts or relief innings.

“He’ll do whatever he can to be available whenever he’s needed,” Roberts said.