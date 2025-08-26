Pirates at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 26

It’s Tuesday, August 26 and the Pirates (57-74) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (64-67). Mitch Keller is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Andre Pallante for St. Louis.

The Cardinals rallied over the Pirates with a walk-off homer via Alec Burleson to tie up the season series at five wins apiece. The loss ended the Pirates’ four-game winning streak and snapped the Cardinals two-game losing streak.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Cardinals

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNMW

Odds for the Pirates at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+109), Cardinals (-130)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for August 26, 2025: Mitch Keller vs. Andre Pallante

Pirates: Mitch Keller, (5-12, 4.35 ERA)

Last outing: 13.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Cardinals: Andre Pallante, (6-11, 5.17 ERA)

Last outing: 8.44 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Cardinals

St. Louis is 5-5 versus Pittsburgh this season

Pittsburgh is 4-1 in the last 5 games

The Pirates have a losing record this season (57-74) but they have won 5 of their last 6 games

Each of the last 5 matchups between the Cardinals and the Pirates have stayed under the Total

The Pirates have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight road games against the Cardinals

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Pirates and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

